Pokemon Go Announces Fourth Anniversary Event, New Weekly Challenges

Pokemon Go has announced plans to celebrate its Fourth Anniversary, along with three new Weekly Challenges that lead up to Pokemon Go Fest. Pokemon Go turns four years old in a couple of weeks, and Pokemon Go is celebrating with a new anniversary event. The Fourth Anniversary event will focus on Flying-type Pokemon, with both Ducklett and Shiny Pidove coming to the game for the first time. Additionally, Pokemon Go is also adding Flying Pikachu, a balloon-wearing Pikachu that has occasionally appeared in different games. Flying Pikachu will appear both in the wild and in raids. The Fourth Anniversary event will last from July 3rd through July 8th.

In addition to the Fourth Anniversary event, Pokemon Go will also have three Weekly Challenges that will give players the chance to unlock new Pokemon for Pokemon Go Fest. If one million players from each team complete the Weekly Challenges, players will unlock a new Pokemon that will spawn during Pokemon Go Fest for all players. Each Weekly Challenge has its own theme, and players gain access to special encounters, items, and an "Elite Skill Challenge" that can be completed during Pokemon Go Fest. The final week of the Weekly Challenges will also be accompanied by a summer event featuring Petilil, a new Pokemon to Pokemon Go.

The Weekly Challenges are as follows:

Week 1 - Skill: Completing the tasks earn players a Ducklett encounter, an encounter with Flying Pikachu, and a Star Piece. Team Instinct Trainers can unlock Chimecho, Team Mystic Trainers can unlock Alomomola, Team Valor Trainers can unlock Chansey.

Week 2 - Battle: Completing the tasks earn players a Hitmonlee encounter, an Absol encounter, and a Super Rocket Radar. Team Instinct Trainers can unlock Ferroseed, Team Mystic Trainers can unlock Alolan Grimer, and Team Valor Trainers can unlock Alolan Marowak.

Week 3 - Friendship: Completing the tasks earn players an encounter with Alolan Raichu, an encounter with Petilil, and a Lucky Egg. Team Instict Trainers can unlock Togetic, Team Mystic Trainers can unlock Dratini, and Team Valor players can unlock Litwick.

