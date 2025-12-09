Pokemon Go Finally Gets a Feature Fans Have Wanted for Years

When Pokemon Go first launched in 2016, it completely changed the series and gaming forever. Even back then, when it was considered barebones by many, the mobile AR game drew in huge numbers of players. Today, it has seen new features added, the Pokemon roster expanded, and more players than ever are out in the real world catching Pokemon. And now, years later, a new feature has finally arrived, one that fans have been asking the developer to add for years.

The Forever Friends update is rolling out, finally allowing Remote Trading in Pokemon Go. This feature gives trainers the ability to trade Pokemon from anywhere in the world, marking a huge shift for the popular mobile game. This will completely change how players can interact with one another, complete the Pokedex, and engage with the global Pokemon Go community.

Friendship Points are the new addition in this update, providing a new way to track friendship progress with other Trainers. Players can earn up to one friendship point with each friend daily by battling together, trading, sending Gifts, or interacting through Raids and other means. Weekly challenges provide additional ways to earn Friendship Points.

Once enough Friendship Points have been accumulated, you can use a special Remote Trade tag to mark Pokemon you are willing to trade with Forever Friends. Players who have reached this milestone with one another can see each other’s tagged Pokemon and remotely trade that Pokemon with one of theirs. The trade will need to be finalized by both players, but if an agreement is reached, these Pokemon will be sent to their new homes.

There are some restrictions on what kind of Pokemon can be remotely traded in Pokemon Go. This includes the following:

Pokémon caught in the last 30 days

Previously traded Pokémon

Shadow Pokémon

Mythical Pokémon

Pokémon defending Gyms or Power Spots

Pokémon currently set as your buddy

Actively Mega-Evolved Pokémon

Fused Pokémon

Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta

Pokémon placed at Pokémon Playgrounds

The gaming industry has made a huge shift toward rolling updates, especially with live service and mobile games. Where developers once included all content on a disc and launched a complete product, this has largely been replaced with post-launch support. This has resulted in games being released as incomplete or lacking in content. Many developers follow through on this support, and the final product becomes an incredible experience.

