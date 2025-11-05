Pokemon Go Might Have Just Quietly Fixed a Major Leveling Update Complaint

Update: Niantic has now confirmed a free 400 item storage upgrade for all players via an in-app news update in Pokemon Go. Original article follows below.

When it comes to major updates, Pokemon Go has made some big swings in recent years. And while some of the new features have been well received, others have gotten a more mixed reaction. That’s been the case with the recent massive update that overhauled the leveling system. Although players are excited to have a higher level cap to strive towards, there were a few unexpected drawbacks with this Pokemon Go update. Along with that new cursed smile XP pop-up, the influx of level-up rewards resulted in overfull item bags for most players. Now, it looks like Niantic might have gifted us a little fix for that problem.

As early as late in the day on November 4th, players began reporting a surprising change to their Pokemon Go accounts. When logging in to the game, many trainers noticed that their item storage appears to have spontaneously increased. Subreddits like r/TheSilphRoad and r/PokemonGo are full of players wondering whether this is a bug or a new perk. Niantic has yet to officially confirm this as an update, but the item storage increase is widespread enough that it just might be a new fix.

For the last few weeks, many Pokemon Go fans have had to choose between dumping all of their new level-up rewards or dealing with an overflowing inventory. But now, it looks like Niantic might have gifted everyone an inventory upgrade for free.

Many trainers are logging in to find that their inventory capacity has gone up. Several players are reporting seeing an increase of up to 400 additional item bag slots, though not everyone has seen such a big increase. A few trainers initially panicked at the sudden extra room, worried they had somehow accidentally spent PokeCoins to upgrade. But in fact, it looks like Niantic may have just rolled out a change to the level-up rewards.

Based on what players have been able to figure out, it seems like the leveling rewards now include increased item bag space in addition to the Pokemon storage capacity. So, the new and improved item limits are likely a belated update to bring individual player accounts up to speed with that change. A post in r/TheSilphRoad breaks down the rough item bag increase expected at each in-game level based on the intel that’s been circulating in the group.

None of the Pokemon Go social media accounts or official website have yet confirmed this update as far as I can see, and there hasn’t been an in-game news bulletin. But from the number of people seeing the increase and the fact that bag capacity was always part of the level update, it’s likely this is not a glitch. That said, it seems like this change is rolling out slowly. So, if you don’t see an expanded inventory yet, try closing the app and checking back later.

It’s rare we get anything for free in Pokemon Go, so an expansion of around 400 new slots in the item bag is not too shabby. As we head into a new month full of events and Pokemon debuts, it’s nice to see that many players will apparently have a little more room to store their wares.

