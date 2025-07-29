Pokemon Go Players Get a First Look at August Pass Rewards

A new month is very nearly upon us, and for Pokemon Go players, that means a new Go Pass and Go Pass Deluxe. Niantic has now revealed some of the rewards players can expect when both go live on August 5th at 10 a.m. local time. The big highlight this month is that players can obtain an encounter with the Legendary Bird Moltres once they’ve made it to rank 100. That’s not a huge surprise since the current Go Pass has Zapdos available, but it should be good news for anyone that still needs the Fire/Flying-type Pokemon. Moltres will have a special background, and lucky players might encounter a Shiny version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Besides Moltres, the standard Go Pass will feature rewards such as Poke Balls, Stardust, XP, Max Particles, and Candy for various Pokemon. The Go Pass Deluxe costs $7.99, and the incentive is that players that purchase it will earn additional rewards. The Go Pass Deluxe in August will feature rewards that include a Lucky Trinket, a Super Incubator, additional Pokemon encounters, and more. Regardless of which Go Pass tier players decide on, there are specific milestone rewards players will hit in August. After reaching rank 25, players will get 50% more XP when increasing Friendship levels. At rank 50, the amount of XP and Stardust from Research Breakthrough rewards will increase. Finally, at rank 75, there will be increased XP and Stardust from Egg Hatches.

images courtesy of niantic

For players that want to increase their chances of reaching rank 100 before the Go Pass comes to an end, there’s also the Go Pass Deluxe +10 Rank for $9.99. As its name implies, this ticket automatically allows the purchaser to jump up an additional 10 ranks. These options can be bought right from the in-game store, but those who purchase from the game’s web store will receive some extra one-time bonuses for doing so, including Ultra Balls and Max Potions.

The Lucky Trinket was added to Pokemon Go earlier this year. The item allows any Trainer to become Lucky Friends with another player, provided that they’re at least Great Friends in the game. It’s a pretty nice item in that regard, but players that buy the Go Pass Deluxe will have to reach rank 100 to get it. Niantic clearly wants to keep the item as something that’s a little bit harder to come by.

The new Go Pass will run through September 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. However, all Pokemon Go players will have until September 4th at that same time to claim any rewards they already unlocked. September 2nd happens to be the date that the next season of Pokemon Go will begin. As of this writing, Niantic has not offered any details about the theme for the following season, but we should start to get some details over the next few weeks.

Are you excited for next month’s Go Pass rewards? Do you plan on upgrading to the Go Pass Deluxe? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!