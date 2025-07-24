Pokemon Go Is Making Two Shiny Pokemon Easier to Find, But for a Very Short Time

The actual color patterns for Shiny Pokemon can often be a mixed bag. Sometimes the color schemes just don’t go far enough to feel substantial, or worth seeking out. Pokemon Go will soon be increasing Shiny encounter rates for two Pokemon, and these ones are absolutely worth tracking down. Niantic has announced a new event taking place next month called Fossil Research Day. The event itself is very short, only lasting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time on Saturday, August 2nd. That gives players a very limited window, but they still might want to try their luck.

The Pokemon that are getting increased Shiny encounter rates this time around are Tyrunt and Amaura, two fossil Pokemon originally introduced in Pokemon X and Y. What’s really great about these two Shiny Pokemon is the fact that they have very different color schemes that help them stand out. Tyrunt’s traditional brown gets swapped for blue, while Amaura’s traditional light blue is exchanged for a bright white. Those color patterns largely stick around for their evolved forms, though Shiny Tyrantrum has a slightly darker shade of blue compared to Shiny Tyrunt. Regardless, all four are exceptional, and well-regarded among Pokemon fans.

Unfortunately, Tyrunt and Amaura will not appear in the wild during this Pokemon Go event. Instead, players can expect to see a bunch of other Fossil Pokemon spanning the franchise, including Omanyte, Kabuto, Anorith, and more. Tyrunt and Amaura will only appear through event-themed Field Research tasks. Completing them will reward players with encounters for both. That might be frustrating, but an increased chance of finding the Shiny versions could be a nice incentive for players to try completing as many Field Research tasks as they can. Players can increase their encounters with Tyrunt and Amaura by purchasing paid Timed Research for $1.99.

Players will have to decide for themselves if that Paid Research Ticket is worth the cost. $1.99 is pretty reasonable compared to many other items that are available for purchase in the game, but players should keep in mind that the ticket is only good during the Fossil Research Day hours. Pokemon Go‘s monetization has often been a source of controversy, and there are quite a few things that can be bought in the Shop. Players might want to save their money for something that offers a little more time to use it, especially with some of the bigger events that are coming up in the game.

Fossil Research Day was one of the few remaining events on Pokemon Go‘s summer event schedule. Niantic revealed several major dates for this season back in May, but not specifics about what to expect. The current season is set to begin on September 2nd, so we should start to learn some new details about what to expect over the next few weeks.

