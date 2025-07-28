Upcoming Pokemon Go Event Is Already Frustrating Players Thanks to Steep Requirements

Pokemon Go is constantly bringing in more Pokemon introduced in the mainline games. The developers at Niantic have a tendency to bounce around, gradually adding Pokemon that were introduced in various generations. A new Pokemon Go event has been announced, this time introducing a pair of Pokemon that hail from the Galar region. The Cozy Companions event will kick off on Wednesday, August 6th at 10 a.m., and will run through Tuesday, August 12th at 8 p.m. local time. During that time, Pokemon Go players are going to have to put in some effort if they want to add both newcomers to their Pokedex.

The main attraction of the Cozy Companions event is that it will mark the Pokemon Go debuts of Snom and its evolved form, Frosmoth. Snom will not be appearing in the wild during this event. Instead, players will be able to find it appearing in 7 km Eggs obtained throughout the event. Players have long resented what they see as a paywall for Egg Hatches, and it’s a lot more irritating this time around for Snom. On top of the fact that players can’t find it in the wild, the evolution requirements are incredibly steep.

To evolve Snom into Frosmoth, players need 400 Candies. That’s the same number required for Pokemon like Gyarados and Volcarona, so it’s not exactly unprecedented. That said, it does take a lot of time and effort, especially when you can’t use Pinap Berries since the needed Pokemon is coming from an Egg. However, there are even more requirements on top of the necessary Candy. Notably, players have to earn 10 Hearts with Snom as their Buddy, and the evolution can’t be triggered until nighttime. That’s somewhat faithful to how it was done in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but the fact that Snom is exclusive to Egg Hatches is leaving some players unhappy.

The reason many Pokemon Go players don’t care for events that focus on Egg Hatches is that they rely on a lot of luck. During the Cozy Companions event, Snom is just one Pokemon that will be appearing in 7 km Eggs, alongside Galarian Farfetch’d, Pancham, and Charcadet. So you can put in a lot of walking during the event, but you can end up hatching a bunch of Pokemon you don’t actually need. Many players also see it as a tactic on Niantic’s part to sell Super Incubators, which cost 200 PokeCoins a pop. Snom will start to appear in 5 km Eggs as well, but not until after the event ends.

While some Pokemon Go players take issue with events like this one, not everyone feels the same way. There are a lot of other players that do enjoy having a challenge, and some tasks that take them longer to complete. However you feel about limiting Pokemon debuts to Egg Hatches, it doesn’t seem like Niantic has any plans on moving away from the practice anytime soon.

How do you feel about these types of Pokemon Go events? Do you think Egg Hatches are the equivalent of a paywall?