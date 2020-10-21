Pokemon Go Teases Galarian Ponyta

Pokemon Go is teasing the addition of another Galarian Pokemon. Earlier today, Pokemon Go's social media starting teasing a new Pokemon addition, claiming that Professor Willow had recently encountered a "beautiful, colorful" Pokemon in the wild. While players speculated that the Pokemon might be Kecleon or even a brand new Pokemon, a subsequent photo posted to social media showed an obscured Galarian Ponyta. It appears that Galarian Ponyta (and its evolution) will be added to the game in the near future, likely to celebrate the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC.

While exploring the world of Pokémon GO, Professor Willow spotted a beautiful, colorful Pokémon that he’d never seen before. Luckily, he was able to take some quick snapshots of it before it ran away. Stay tuned. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 21, 2020

The teases are reminiscent to the original reveal of Galarian Ponyta, which took place during a 24-hour "livestream" in which the Ponyta appeared in the background of a forest scene several times until eventually appearing in its full glory near the end of the stream.

The Galarian Ponyta is a regional variant of Ponyta that is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, the result of living in the magical Glimwood Tangle. The Pokemon's Pastel Veil prevents it from being poisoned and can cure the poisoned condition of allies, making it a handy Pokemon to have at times. The Pokemon's colorful mane and cute disposition made it an instant favorite when first revealed in 2019.

We'll provide more details about the Galarian Ponyta in Pokemon Go as they become available. The Crown Tundra DLC will be released for Pokemon Sword and Shield on October 22nd.