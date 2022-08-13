Pokemon Go Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go's latest Community Day is here, with a focus on the Dark/Normal-type Pokemon Galarian Zigzagoon. Today's Community Day will only run 3 hours, although the game is adding a "bonus" feature that starts up after the event ends and is only available to "live" players who can travel to gyms. Obstagoon, with its Community Day bonus move Obstruct, becomes a much more viable Pokemon to use competitively.

Here's everything you need to know about today's Pokemon Go event.

Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day – Times and Date

Stufful's Community Day runs from 11 AM to 2 PM local time on August 13th.

Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day – Exclusive Move

Any Galarian Linoone that's evolved into Obstagoon between 11 AM and 7 PM today will know the charged move Obstruct. Obstruct isn't much of a damage-dealing move, but it lowers an opponent's defense and simultaneously raises Obstagoon's defense, which can be a huge swing in battle. Adding Obstruct to Obstagoon's moveset makes Obstagoon much more viable in all three leagues. While it's not necessarily an upgrade from Night Slash, which was Obstagoon's previous go-to move, it's a very solid compliment.

Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day – Other Bonuses

4-Star raids make a return for Galarian Zigzagoon day. After Community Day ends at 2 PM, 4-star raids featuring Galarian Linoone will start to appear. Players will have 180 seconds to defeat a 4-star Galarian Linoone and will be rewarded by a burst of Galarian Zigzagoon spawns around the gym. However, players can't remote raid into these 4-star raids – players have to show up in person to participate. Because of the time involved with the raid, you'll need 2-4 players to defeat Galarian Linoone in raids.

Players will also get 2x the XP for catching Pokemon, twice as much candy for transferring Pokemon, and trades will cost 75% less Stardust than usual.

Like other Community Day events, Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for the Pokemon. Shiny Deino has red stripes instead of its usual black stripes, making it easy to spot. You can check out a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon down below: