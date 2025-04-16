Pokemon Go Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day: Dates, Bonuses & Time Research

The behemoth of Gigantamax battles will crash into Pokemon Go during the April 2025 Max Battle Day, bringing a powerful new version of Snorlax to the mobile game. With a body that acts as its own little island, it won’t be easy to take down. Those who managed to score one will gain a powerful team member for upcoming Gigantamax events.

When it comes to designs, Gigantamax Snorlax is up there as one of the most absurd. While it isn’t an open mouth or a skyscraper-sized cake, this upgraded version of Kanto’s beloved monstrosity is still an impressive sight. Snorlax’s body becomes its own ecosystem, complete with a berry tree. However, it’s not the Skwovet that might be hiding on Snorlax that players are after. It’s the Normal-type’s impressive Defense stat.

Below is everything players need to know to catch a Gigantamax Snorlax during the April 2025 Max Battle Day, and the bonuses, Timed Research, and special encounters that are worth taking advantage of during the event.

Eat, sleep, repeat! 😴🏝️



The Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day will take place on April 19, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. This gives players only three hours to assemble their team and get out to local parks and urban areas.

Snorlax will appear in Six-Star Max Battles during the event.

Can Gigantamax Snorlax Be Shiny?

Yes, there is a small chance that players battling Giganatamax Snorlax may come across a Shiny version. Only Shiny Snorlax caught in Max Battles can become Shiny Gigantamax variants at this time. There is currently no way to change a standard Shiny into a Gigantamax-capable Pokemon.

Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Bonuses

Gigantamax Snorlax swallows GPS maps

During the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day event, players will have the opportunity to snag several helpful bonuses. These include:

Event Bonuses Active from 2 PM to 5 PM Local Time

1,600 Max Particle Limit

Gigantamax Battles at all Power Spots

Power Spots will have increased refresh rates

x8 Max Particle gains from Power Spots

x2 Addition Special Trades

Event Bonuses Active from 12 PM to 5 PM Local Time

x2 Max Particles earned while exploring

1/4 required adventure distance to receive Max Particles

Free Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Timed Research

Players can currently grab and work on a free Time Research that pairs with the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day event. This Timed Research is active from April 14 at 6 PM to April 19 at 5 PM local time.

Timed Research tasks that aren’t completed during this timeframe will be lost, including any unclaimed rewards. Because of this, players will want to prioritize finishing this as quickly as possible.

Gigantamax Snorlax Timed Research Tasks & Rewards

Task Reward Catch 5 Max Pokemon 300 Max Particles Level a Max Move 3 Times 300 Max Particles Unlock a Max Move 300 Max Particles Power Up Machop 5 Times 20 Machop Candy Power Up Pokemon 10 Times 5 Machop Candy XL Win a Max Battle 300 Max Particles Win 3 Max Battles 3 Fast TM Collect 500 Max Particles Dynamax Machop Encounter

Completion Rewards: 7500 Stardust, 500 Max Particles

This is a particularly good Max Battle for players looking to expand their Dynamax options. If you are missing Machop, grabbing it during the event is more than worth the effort of the tasks and will ensure a solid Fighting-type option for upcoming Max events.

Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Paid Event Ticket

For players looking to go hard during this event, the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day offers a paid ticket. For $5 USD, players will gain access to a paid Timed Research with different rewards and bonuses.

This Timed Research is active from April 19, 2025, at 2 PM to April 19, 2025, at 5 PM local time. It is very important to note that after 5 PM, any unfinished tasks and unclaimed rewards will be permanently lost. Because of this, it is recommended that players only purchase it if they know they will be attending the event, to ensure no money spent goes to waste.

Paid Timed Research Rewards

1 Max Mushroom

25,000 XP

Paid Timed Research Bonuses

x2 XP From Max Battles

5,600 Max Particle collection limit

How to Use Max Mushrooms

It is important to remember that events like the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day in Pokemon Go are the perfect time to use Max Mushrooms. These items temporarily double all damage dealt in Dynamax and Gigantamax battles.

Players can stack multiple Max Mushrooms to increase the duration of this effect, giving an extra punch when engaging in Max Battles. With powerful opponents like Snorlax, this boost will be more than a bit helpful.

With warm spring weather now taking over for most locations, Pokemon Go‘s Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day event is sure to be exciting. Hopefully, everyone out hunting will come home with their own personal island to use in upcoming challenges and events.