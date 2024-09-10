Pokemon Go Gives Out Free Max Raid Particles to Celebrate the Arrival of Max Battles

Max Battles went live in Pokemon Go today, allowing players to battle it out with Dynamax Pokemon. To participate in these battles, players must first acquire Max Particles, which can be obtained from Power Spots found on the map. However, Niantic is ready to get players started with a special code that can be redeemed for 250 Max Particles for free. To obtain the Max Particles in the game, players must use the code LJRAMRU3RYCMC. The code can be redeemed at the Pokemon Go web store, which can be found right here. If redeemed correctly, players should receive a push notification from the game.

Max Particles are not just used to enter Max Battles. They can also be used to train Dynamax Pokemon, allowing them to learn new Max Moves, which can be used in Max Battles. Basically, if you're interested in using this feature at all, you need to have Max Particles, so getting a bunch extra helps quite a bit!

Pokemon Go's Max Out season began at the start of this month. Players can get a Dynamax Wooloo and Dynamax Skwovet simply by completing the "To the Max!" Special Research. Those Pokemon can then be brought into Max Battles. At the time of this writing, Dynamax versions of the Kanto starters can be found in one-star Max Battles: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. All of these Pokemon and their evolutions can use Dynamax. Only specific Pokemon obtained through Special Research or Max Battles have the ability to use Dynamax, so players can't Dynamax existing versions of those Pokemon.

While the number of Dynamax Pokemon in Pokemon Go is starting small, there are plans to expand these offerings in the very near future. In fact, the Psychic Spectacular event later this month will see the addition of Beldum in three-star Max Battles. Once caught, players can evolve it into a Metang and then Metagross, both of which will be able to use Dynamax in Max Battles. Dynamax first appeared in Pokemon Sword and Shield, which also introduced Gigantamax Pokemon. At this time, we don't know if Gigantamax forms will be added to the game, but it would make a lot of sense later this season, or sometime in the future.

