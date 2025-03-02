Pokemon Go’s Newest Pokemon Cannot be Sent to Pokemon Home

A few years ago, Pokemon Go gained compatibility with Pokemon Home, allowing players to fill gaps in their collections with Pokemon obtained through the mobile game. There are still some Pokemon that can’t be transferred over to Pokemon Home, but these exceptions are mostly Pokemon wearing special costumes that only exist in Pokemon Go. There will be another exception soon, as Pokemon Go will introduce a special Pokemon that cannot be transferred over to Pokemon Home. It’s not clear if this will change in the future, but when Kubfu makes its debut in the new Pokemon Go season, players will have to keep it there.

At this time, Pokemon Go‘s developer Niantic has not revealed an exact reason why Kubfu won’t be transferrable to Pokemon Home. However, the most likely reason is that players will need Kubfu in Pokemon Go in order to complete a Special Research story that will play out throughout the new Might and Mastery season. That would make the most sense, as Niantic has also noted that Kubfu cannot be transferred to the professor either. By keeping Kubfu in Pokemon Go, it will prevent players from accidentally blocking completion of the Special Research.

pokemon go’s new season is adding kubfu (left)

In addition to the free Special Research story, Pokemon Go will be selling a separate paid Special Research story called “Fuzzy Fighter.” That Special Research will give players an opportunity to get a second Kubfu, but it’s unclear if this one can be transferred, or if it must remain within Pokemon Go as well. The paid Special Research will cost $8, and will go on sale March 5th at 10 a.m. local time, which is also when the free Special Research will go live.

For now, anyone hoping to get a Kubfu to put towards the National Dex in Pokemon Home will have to do so through the Nintendo Switch games. Kubfu was first introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s expansion pass. More recently, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players were given a chance to acquire Kubfu through The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. In both games, just one Kubfu is made available to players, making it somewhat rare. Given that, some Pokemon Home users that didn’t purchase the DLC for either game might have been hoping to acquire Kubfu through Pokemon Go.

The new season of Pokemon Go is putting a big focus on Kubfu, as well as its evolved form, Urshifu. Kubfu is a Fighting-type Pokemon, while Urshifu’s type varies depending on which form it takes; Single Strike Style Urshifu is a Fighting/Dark-type Pokemon, while Rapid Strike Style Urshifu is a Fighting/Water-type. During the Might and Mastery season of Pokemon Go, players will be able to choose the Urshifu style they would prefer.

