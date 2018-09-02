‘Pokemon Go’ Players Unlock Moltres Day and Other Big Bonuses

Pokemon Go players have unlocked a ton of bonuses for completing this weekend’s Global Challenge.

The Global Challenge, held in conjunction with Pokemon Go‘s final live event in Yokosuka Japan, required players to complete 15.1 million Field Research tasks over a two day stretch. Players wrapped up the challenge with plenty of time to spare, which means that everyone will get some big bonuses beginning on September 3rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players will get boosted amounts of Stardust beginning tomorrow for catching and hatching Pokemon, and defeating Raid Bosses in battle. The Stardust bonus will last from September 3rd through September 10th.

In addition, players also unlocked a special Moltres Day mini-event, which will take place on September 8th. For a three hour period (coinciding with local Community Day times), every gym will have a Moltres raid that players can complete. Players will get give free raid passes during the three hour time slot, so the can participate in multiple raids without paying any money. Players also have a chance of capturing a Shiny Moltres after each successful Raid Battle.

The final bonus is a mysterious “Ultra Bonus” that will be announced on September 10th. Pokemon Go has stayed mum on what the Ultra Bonus is, but theories range from it being a Mewtwo Day event to the official launch of a new wave of “Gen 4” Pokemon. Since the Ultra Bonus is the culmination of Pokemon Go‘s summer of live events, players are expecting some big things to be announced in just over a week.

Pokemon Go players can still enjoy the benefits of this weekend’s Global Challenge, as spawns of Wingull (and its Shiny form) will be increased through tonight. The various Pokemon Go bonuses will start tomorrow around 4 p.m. ET.