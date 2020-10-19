Pokemon Go Reveals Halloween 2020 Plans

Pokemon Go has revealed its Halloween plans for the year, which will include two new costumed Pokemon. The popular mobile game announced that costumed versions of Gengar and Sableye will start appearing to celebrate the Halloween season, starting this Friday, October 23rd. A Gengar wearing a Banette costume will appear in raids, while a Litwick costume-wearing Sableye will appear in the wild and in raids. Additionally, Galarian Yamask will appear in Pokemon Go for the first time, and Spiritomb will re-appear as the reward for a new set of Field Research quests. Players will also get twice as much candy for catching and transferring Pokemon. An Alolan Marowak Raid Day is also planned for Halloween day.

Here is the full list of perks for the upcoming Halloween event:

Ghost-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, will be featured in raids, and will be hatching more frequently from Eggs.

This year, Gengar and Sableye will be wearing costumes! Face off with costumed Gengar in raids and keep an eye out for costumed Sableye in the wild—it may even hatch from an Egg!

Galarian Yamask will appear in Pokémon GO for the first time! Complete the new Halloween 2020 Special Research, A Spooky Message Unmasked, to help Professor Willow uncover the mysteries surrounding this Pokémon.

Spiritomb can be encountered by completing certain Field Research tasks and by completing the new Halloween 2020 Special Research story, A Spooky Message Unmasked. If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Trainers who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research will be able to participate in exclusive Timed Research that will reward Gengar Mega Energy.

Darkrai will be featured in five-star raids!

Enjoy Halloween-themed Field Research tasks!

New avatar items will be available in the Style Shop! Get dressed for Halloween with a Pikachu Mask, Gengar Onesie, Sableye Goggles, Sableye Mask, or Banette Mask! You can also try out the new Spooky Pose!

Keep those eyes peeled for the Creepy Crate, Boo Bundle, and Pumpkin Pack boxes in the shop!

Take a snapshot for some spooky surprises!

The event will run from October 23rd to November 2nd.