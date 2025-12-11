Pokemon Go Has a New Debut Pokemon to Catch, But Only if Players Earn It

It may be cold here in the Northern Hemisphere, but that doesn’t mean Pokemon Go is slowing down. We’re well into the Precious Paths season, and Niantic has unveiled quite a bit of what’s in store to round out the year before we head into 2026. There are plenty of new in-game events headed our way through the end of December and beyond. Along with some holiday-themed costume debuts, Pokemon Go is adding at least one more brand-new Pokemon before the end of 2025. However, we’re going to have to earn it.

The Well Armed event in Pokemon Go runs from December 11th at 10 AM local time to December 16th at 8 PM local time. And during that week, we’ll get a brand-new Pokemon spawning in the wild. Hopefully. Clobbopus, a dual water- and fighting-type Pokemon that was first introduced in Sword & Shield, is set to debut during the Well Armed event. But before it does, players must complete a Global Challenge in Pokemon Go.

How to Get Clobbopus in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

Clobbopus will be available as a Wild Spawn and as a Field Research reward during the Well Armed event. However, it won’t appear until after players complete a Global Challenge. These challenges task Pokemon Go players around the world to hit certain milestones to earn rewards. And lately, those rewards have included unlocking a new debut Pokemon. Once players finish the Global Challenge, Clobbopus should spawn in the wild in Pokemon Go. As a water-type, you’re likely to find it near water biome areas in the game, though it may spawn elsewhere, especially during its debut event.

This time around, players will need to complete Max Battles to unlock Clobbopus, along with additional rewards. Trainers will need to collectively win 10,000,000 Max Battles in Pokemon Go before Clobbopus will be available to catch. We have until the end of the Well Armed event to do it, but the sooner it’s complete, the more time we’ll have to enjoy the boosted wild spawns and Field Research tasks. At the time I’m writing this, it looks like the Global Challenge is about 1/4 complete, so I’m betting trainers will get there with time to spare.

Thankfully, there are some exciting Max Battles on offer during the event. Both Dynamax Hitmonlee and Dynamax Hitmonchan will be Shiny boosted during the event. So, you’ll be more likely to encounter Shiny Dynamax Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan while ticking off those Max Battles to unlock Clobbopus. These Pokemon will also appear as Field Research encounters, though that won’t help with the Global Challenge.

Well Armed Event Featured Wild Spawns & Which Can Be Shiny

Image courtesy of Niantic

Clobbopus isn’t the only featured Wild Spawn for the event. Though it is the only debut, players will find other fighting-type Pokemon spawning in the wild more often. The featured wild spawns for the Well Armed event in Pokemon Go are:

Clobbopus (once unlocked)

Machop

Makuhita

Poliwag

Octillery

Of these, all but Clobbopus and Octillery can be Shiny. So, it should be a decent event for Shiny hunting with these spawns and the Shiny boosted Dynamax Pokemon.

