Pokemon Go Has One More New Pokemon Debut For 2025 (Here’s How to Get It)

Though the weather outside may be frightful for many of us this time of year, events in Pokemon Go aren’t slowing down. In fact, the annual festive Winter Holiday event is underway, with Part 1 bringing us costumed Sudowoodo and Charjabug. But while new costumed Pokemon are always fun, many of us are really here for the brand-new debuts that expand the game’s PokeDex. And Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 is bringing us one final brand-new Pokemon for 2025: Rolycoly, along with its full evolution line.

Pokemon Go Winter Holiday Part 2 begins on December 24th at 10 AM local time and runs through December 29th at 8 PM local time. The highlight here is the debut of Galarian Pokemon Rolycoly, plus its evolutions, Carkol and Coalossal. But that’s not the only thing to look forward to during this festive in-game event, as we’ll also see plenty of Ice-types and costumed Pokemon on display.

How to Get Rolycoly in Pokemon Go

Image courtesy of Niantic

Rolycoly debuts in Pokemon Go on December 24th, 2025 as part of the Winter Holiday Part 2 event. And even better news – it will be spawning in the wild! Rolycoly is listed as a Pokemon “you might even encounter” during the event, so its spawn rate will be rare compared to other Ice-types spawning in the Wild. However, you can encounter and catch Rolycoly in the wild during its debut event.

In addition to spawning in the wild, Rolycoly will appear in One-Star Raids during the event. Trainers who defeat the Raid Boss will be able to catch Rolycoly. One-Star Raids tend to be doable solo, so that’s good news for rural players like me!

To evolve Rolycoly into Carkol, you’ll need 25 Rolycoly Candy. Then, you can evolve Carkol into Coalossal with 100 Rolycoly Candy. No tricky special evolutions required!

Winter Holiday Part 2 Event Bonuses & Costumed Pokemon

Image courtesy of Niantic

Along with the Rolycoly debut, the second half of the Winter Holiday event will bring in some new bonuses and costumed Pokemon. Throughout the event, the following bonuses will be in effect for all players:

Extra reward items for catching event-themed Pokemon in the wild (TMs, Silver Pinap Berries, Golden Razz Berries, and Rare Candy)

Increased chances to encounter Shiny Stantler in holiday attire and Shiny Dedenne in its holiday costume

Players will need to reach different milestones in the special free Go Pass: Winter Holiday 2025 to unlock additional bonuses. These bonuses include more XP and Stardust from opening gifts, reduced egg hatch distance, and more. You can view your progress on the Go Pass from the Research tab once the event starts.

Along with costumed Stantler and Dedenne, a few more holiday costume Pokemon will be available during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event. Here are the costumed Pokemon available and how to get them:

Stantler (Wild Spawn)

Dedenne (Wild Spawn)

Pichu (7 KM Eggs)

Cubchoo (7 KM eggs)

Sudowodo (Three-Star Raids)

Charjabug (Three-Star Raids)

Eevee (Winter Weekend Timed Research from December 27th to 28th)

In all, Winter Holiday Part 2 offers some solid Shiny hunting chances along with a brand-new debut Pokemon. So it’s a great excuse to bundle up and take a break from your holiday festivities to catch some Pokemon.

Are you excited to catch Rolycoly in Pokemon Go during the Winter Holiday Part 2 event? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!