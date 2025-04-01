Pokemon Go Pass Lucky Trinket Explained & How to Get It

During the Pokemon Go Tour Unova, Niantic debuted a brand-new item called the Lucky Trinket. This item was connected to the Go Pass Deluxe, a paid upgrade to the new Battle Pass-style tasks introduced alongside the Go Tour Global event. Now, it looks like the Go Pass and Lucky Trinket are here to stay, as Pokemon Go has yet again added the Lucky Trinket to its Go Pass for April 2025. Since it looks like it may be here to stay, and for more than just big Go Tour-style events, let’s break down what the Lucky Trinket does and how you can get one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Get the Lucky Trinket in Pokemon Go

Select Go Pass rewards for April 2025

The Lucky Trinket is being offered in April 2025 as the final reward for the Go Pass Deluxe. This means that, while some rewards in the Go Pass are available for free-to-play players, there is currently no way to get the Lucky Trinket for free. Instead, you will need to buy the paid version of the Go Pass and complete the entire Deluxe reward path before the Go Pass expires to get the Lucky Trinket.

One key change from the Go Pass Deluxe that was introduced during Go Tour Unova is that there are fewer overall ranks in the April version. That means it will be slightly easier to get the Lucky Trinket with this new, seasonal version of the Go Pass compared with its first iteration.

Currently, the Go Pass for April 2025 is a limited test that is only available in certain parts of the world. For those who have access to the Go Pass, it will appear in the Rewards tab and be available from April 1st at 10 AM local time to May 6th at 10 AM local time. In the trial period, the Deluxe reward path for the Go Pass costs $7.99 or local equivalent and can only be purchased in areas that have access to the April Go Pass test. When and if the Go Pass returns in future months after the testing is done, there may be changes to the cost, rewards, and how to get the Lucky Trinket.

What Does the Lucky Trinket Do?

The Lucky Trinket item in Pokemon Go

The Lucky Trinket in Pokemon Go is a limited, one-time use item that lets you instantly turn one friend into a Lucky Friend. The benefit here is that you don’t need to be Best Friends yet to achieve the lucky status. Instead, you’ll only need to be Great Friends, and you can become Lucky Friends instantly when using the item. Then, the next time you trade with that friend, your trade will automatically make both Pokemon into Lucky Pokemon.

Only one player needs to use their Lucky Trinket to become Lucky Friends, so if you’re trading with someone who also has one, they can save theirs to use for a second Lucky Trade.

Just like the first time it was introduced, the Lucky Trinket received from the April Go Pass will expire a few days after the rewards expire. For April, the Lucky Trinket expires on May 11th. Because Lucky Friend status isn’t cleared until you trade, players who have a Lucky Trinket should make sure to use it before the expiration date.

Unfortunately, the Lucky Trinket does not enable long-distance trades. You will still need to meet your Lucky Friend in person to trade Pokemon.