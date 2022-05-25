Pokemon Go Fest Could Have Very Interesting Second Day Plans

✖

The upcoming Pokemon Go Fest event could feature some unexpected new Pokemon. Pokemon Go Fest is in just a few weeks, and we still don't know what the second day of festivities will entail. Last year's Pokemon Go Fest featured a plethora of Legendary Pokemon raids that led directly into the "Ultra Unlock" event that featured the first appearances of several Pokemon from Pokemon Sword and Shield well ahead of Pokemon Go's Generation by Generation release schedule of Pokemon. Thanks to a datamine, we have a slightly better idea of what this year's Pokemon Go Fest could bring to players.

The Pokeminers, a group of dedicated Pokemon Go dataminers, note that the Hisuian forms of several Pokemon were recently added to the game's backend, along with the handful of new Hisuian Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Additionally, the Galarian versions of the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres were also added to Pokemon Go's database.

While Pokemon Go regularly adds code and data that isn't immediately implemented, it would make sense for Pokemon Go to feature another Ultra Unlock event. Not only was 2021's event incredibly popular (right up until Pokemon Go attempted to rollback several pandemic-linked changes near the end of the event), it also kept Pokemon Go feeling relevant by having more recent Pokemon appear.

In addition to the potential new Legendary Pokemon, the Pokeminers also discovered evidence that the upcoming Ultra Beasts will have their own kind of raid system. Instead of appearing as normal raids, Ultra Beasts will be accessible through "wormholes" that feature unique animations. These are classified as Ultra Raids instead of as normal Legendary Raids. Ultra Beasts will also have their own classification, just like they do in the normal Pokemon games.

It's likely that the Ultra Beasts will appear in Pokemon Go during the second day of Pokemon Go Fest, with some teases likely to appear during Day 1. Keep your eye in the sky for cracks, which could signal the impending Ultra Beast invasion.

Pokemon Go Fest will take place on June 4th and June 5th.