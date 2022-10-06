Pokemon Go Reveals New Cosmoem Evolution Details

The Evolving Stars event has officially begun in Pokemon Go, and it marks the addition of Cosmoem to the mobile game. Cosmog was added to Pokemon Go at the start of the game's Season of Light, but players were previously unable to evolve the Psychic-type. Today, Niantic revealed that Cosmog will actually be pretty easy to evolve: it just costs 25 Cosmog candies. The option will not be available to players until they have completed the Special Research task "A Cosmic Companion." Once that's been completed, players should get the 25 candies needed to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem!

At this time, players are only able to obtain one Cosmog in the game. Cosmog and Cosmoem first appeared in Pokemon Sun and Moon, where Cosmoem's evolution changed based on which version of the game the player purchased; in Pokemon Sun, Cosmoem evolves into Solgaleo, and in Pokemon Moon, it evolves into Lunala. That dynamic has led many players to wonder how it would be handled in Pokemon Go. Today, Niantic confirmed that players will have the opportunity to obtain additional Cosmog, which will help with getting both Solgaleo and Lunala.

"Trainers will be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem by using 25 Cosmog Candy. And don't worry about evolving your only Cosmog—rumor has it that Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog in the distant future," the game's official website reads.

For now, Pokemon Go fans will just have to wait patiently to see how Niantic plans to handle Cosmoem's other evolutions. Pokemon Go previously introduced the concept of branching research paths, allowing players to select from different story options. It's possible the next chapter in the Season of Light will ask players to choose between paths that will allow them to evolve Cosmoem into either Solgaleo or Lunala based on their decision. Unfortunately, that's just conjecture for now, so fans will just have to wait and see what comes next!

