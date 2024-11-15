Pokemon Go: How to Get a Toxel During the Into the Wild Event

If there’s one thing Niantic loves, it’s a Pokemon GO event to get players excited for another Pokemon GO event. The upcoming Into the Wild event is an enticing preview for what’s to come with the big Wild Area: Global event in a few weeks. This event will center on Electric/Poison-type Pokemon, and that includes the debut of a brand-new baby Pokemon.

The Into the Wild event begins on Monday, November 18 at 12:01 AM local time and runs until 11:59 PM local time on Friday, November 22. The event will feature many boosted wild encounters for Poison- and Electric-type Pokemon, but most importantly, it will introduce players to the adorable baby dinosaur, Toxel.

During the event, players will be able to get ahold of 10KM eggs that just might hatch into Toxel. This baby Pokemon is the basic form of Toxtricity, and this will be its first appearance in Pokemon GO. Since Dynamax Toxtricity is one of the main features for the Wild Area event, it makes sense that the teaser preview event lets players hatch its baby form. As of now, Toxel won’t be appearing in the wild, so hatching those 10KM eggs is the only way to get one.

Pokemon GO Wild Area Featuring Dynamax Toxtricity

Not every Pokemon has a Shiny form available when it first appears in Pokemon GO, but there’s good news on that front. Players who are especially lucky might just hatch at Shiny Toxel. While the typical Toxel is purple, Shiny Toxel is a bright pink color, making it one of the easier Shiny variants to spot.

10KM eggs can be tricky to come by, so players will want to make sure they’ve got plenty of space in their egg inventory before the event begins. As long as players have space in their Pokemon storage for more eggs, there’s a chance to get a 10KM egg every time they spin a Poke Stop or Gym photo disc. These eggs are also a possible reward if you hit the 50KM Adventure Sync reward, which usually becomes available on Monday mornings and should fall within the scope of the Into the Wild event.

Hatching all those eggs will take a lot of walking, and a lot of incubators, so it may seem daunting. Thankfully, all 10KM eggs obtained during the Into the Wild event will still have the potential to hatch as a Toxel even if you don’t finish incubating them until after the event ends. So, collect ’em all now, hatch ’em later is a perfectly valid strategy for getting Toxel in Pokemon GO.

The Adventure Sync feature in Pokemon GO

Trainers who want to increase their chances of hatching a Toxel can also grab the Into the Wild: Hatch paid ticket. This event ticket, which costs $5 USD or local equivalent, awards players with many hatch-related bonuses, including 1/2 hatch distance for eggs and extra stardust, XP, and candy for every egg you hatch. Most notably, the paid ticket also boosts the chances that Toxel will hatch from 10KM eggs. Although this won’t boost your Shiny odds, hatching more Toxel will certainly make it more likely you’ll run across a Shiny one.

After the Into the Wild event ends, it’s unclear whether Toxel will remain in the regular rotation for 10KM eggs or not. Many special event Pokemon do eventually join the ranks, but it’s likely Toxel will be a rare hatch for a while to come. So, players who really want to add this baby Pokemon to their PokeDex should put some time into collecting and hatching eggs during the Into the Wild event in Pokemon GO.