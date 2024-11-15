Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Give Away Free Shiny Mystery Gift Pokemon

With no confirmed release date for the next main series game, Pokemon fans continue to get their fix from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Thankfully, this game is a gift that keeps on giving, and that includes ongoing surprises through the Mystery Gift feature. Periodically, players are treated to exciting free gifts including items like Herba Mystica and even rare and Shiny Pokemon.

These Mystery Gifts often tie-in to events in the larger Pokemon world, like anniversaries or new episodes of the anime, or even to celebrate big updates to Pokemon Home, like the recent Shiny Meloetta giveaway. This latest Mystery Gift is no exception.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon Company has just announced a Shiny Pelipper Mystery Gift to coincide with the 2025 Latin America International Championships. This is an especially exciting occasion, since the Latin America International Championship kicks off the 2025 Championship Series season, ringing in a new year of Pokemon competition.

The Pokemon International Championships Latin America Banner via The Pokemon Company

This year’s championship will run from Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17, and will feature competitive matches across the franchise from the Pokemon TCG to Pokemon GO, Pokemon Unite, and of course, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Fans who want to get in on the action can tune in to livestreams of battles throughout the competition by heading to the Play! Pokemon Twitch account.

Regardless of whether fans watch the livestream, all players can still snag the tie-in Mystery Gift giveaway. In honor of this championship, players can redeem a free code in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to receive a Shiny Pelipper based on the one used by Patrick Connors in the 2024 Pokemon North America International Championships. It will come with the same stats and moveset as his winning Pokemon, and of course, it will also be Shiny. Good news for dedicated Shiny Hunters who still need to check Shiny Pelipper off their lists.

Players who want the full details before they commit may want a refresher on what we can expect from our replica of Patrick Connors’ Pelipper. It will arrive at Level 50 in a Cherish ball and has the Ghost Tera Type. Its ability is Drizzle, and it has a Modest nature. The winning moveset combo from last year’s North America International Championships is: Protect, Weather Ball, Hurricane, and Wide Guard. Shiny Pelipper will also come in a Cherish Ball and will note Patrick as its original trainer, making it easy to tell this one apart from the rest.

Shiny Pelipper Mystery Gift via Play! Pokemon

The code to receive Patrick Connors’ Pelipper is W1DEGUARDLA1C25. It can be redeemed between now and November 21 at 23:59 UTC. To use the code, fans should connect their Nintendo Switch to the internet and head to the Mystery Gift menu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Players can only claim one of these Shiny Pelippers per account.

For those who do decide to check out the action during this weekend’s championship, keep an eye out for the winning Pokemon. There’s a good chance they’ll make an appearance in future Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mystery gifts.