Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Are Getting a Shiny Rayquaza Event

Shiny Pokemon can be a lot of work to obtain, especially when it comes to Legendaries. Thankfully, it seems Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are going to have an easier chance to obtain Shiny Rayquaza later this year. A leaflet in Japan (discovered by Serebii.net) has revealed a Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid event that will begin on December 20th and run through January 8th. The leaflet also notes that this will be a worldwide event, so fans in North America won’t be missing out! At this time, no additional details have been revealed, but we should hear something from The Pokemon Company within the next few weeks.

Presumably, players will be able to compete in the event as many times as they want, but only catch one Shiny Rayquaza. That’s how Nintendo and The Pokemon Company do it for their 7-Star Tera Raids featuring Pokemon like Feraligatr, and there’s no reason to believe they wouldn’t do the same this time. Shiny Pokemon are meant to be rare after all, and allowing players to get dozens of a Legendary wouldn’t make a lot of sense. At this time, we don’t know what Tera type Shiny Rayquaza will have, so players will have to wait a little bit longer before deciding what to use in these Raids.

There are a lot of Shiny Pokemon that don’t look much different from their standard colored counterparts, and that can be a major source of frustration for players. Thankfully, Shiny Rayquaza is a welcome exception. The Pokemon’s normal color scheme is largely green, with some yellow and red accents. Shiny Rayquaza keeps those accents, but swaps the green for a dark gray. The result looks fantastic, and it might actually be one of the best Shiny Pokemon in the franchise. Basically, if you have even a passing interest in collecting Shiny Pokemon, you’re going to want to participate in this event when it begins.

For those that have never caught or encountered a Shiny Pokemon before, they don’t have any specific advantages or disadvantages compared to those with normal color schemes. The appeal of Shiny Pokemon rests entirely on the fact that they’re difficult to come by, adding a little bit of extra collectibility. Hardcore Shiny collectors will spend hours hatching Eggs, or saving and resetting their game countless times ahead of encounters. Since Legendary Pokemon like Rayquaza can’t be hatched from Eggs, the latter method is usually the only way to get a Shiny Legendary. Of course, some Legendaries are Shiny locked, and in those cases, the only option is through distributions, or in-game events like this one. It’s a safe bet these Shiny Rayquaza Raids will be challenging for players, but they should still be a lot less time consuming!

