Pokemon TCG Pocket Adding New Cards and a Highly-Requested Feature

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket has only been available for a few weeks now, but the game has already proven to be a massive success story. Games like this can only continue to thrive as long as they see a steady stream of content, and it appears that’s all part of the plan. In a letter to the community, The Pokemon Company has revealed some new information on content that can be expected within the next two months. While details are slim at this time, new cards are on the way, as well as one of the game’s most highly-requested features.

“To begin with, we plan to add new booster packs by the end of the year. In addition, we are aiming to add a feature that allows certain cards to be traded starting in January, 2025. We are planning to gradually expand the selection of cards that are able to be traded,” the letter reads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ability to trade cards should make a lot of people happy. It’s difficult to say how this will work in practice, but hopefully Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket will take some cues from the mainline Pokemon games. It would be nice to see something like the Global Trade System carried over, which allows players to deposit Pokemon and note what they’re looking for in exchange. Unfortunately, no further details were revealed, and the letter to the community seems to suggest there will be limits on which cards can be traded at the start.

Articuno card art from pokemon trading card game pocket

The existence of new booster packs was revealed through datamines earlier this month. According to information obtained by leakers, these will arrive in-game on December 16th, which would line up with the “end of the year” timeframe stated in the letter to the community. However, those datamines also suggested that the first in-game card expansion won’t be released until January 29th. What this means is that we don’t know if the new boosters arriving before the end of 2024 will be tied to a new expansion set, or if they’ll offer something smaller until we get a bigger drop of new cards.

RELATED: Pokemon TCG Sets Get Huge Black Friday Discount

The letter to the community ended by saying that the developers of Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket “have other new features in development outside of the trade feature.” It remains to be seen what else we’ll see, but hopefully there will be new and exciting options that keep the game feeling fresh. More than 30 million people have now downloaded Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, which is a very good sign for the future. Hopefully the game will get enough new content to keep us all playing for a long time to come.

Are you excited to see a trading feature added to Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket? What other features are you hoping to see added? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!