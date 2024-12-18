Pokemon Go Leak Reveals January Community Day Pokemon

We’re still a few days out from December’s Pokemon Go Community Day, but it seems that the event for the month of January has leaked online. Apparently, the Brazilian Pokemon Go account accidentally uploaded a video early, featuring a teaser for next month’s Community Day. The teaser is similar to ones we’ve seen in the past from Niantic, with just a brief shot of the Pokemon and its cry being heard before the Community Day logo appears. This time around, a field of flowers is shown, with a small Grass-type Pokemon appearing among them: Sprigatito!

The teaser video has since been removed, but not before several Pokemon fans managed to save and share it online. According to the schedule released by Niantic back in November, next month’s Community Day will be held on Sunday, January 5th. Further details are unknown, but it’s a safe bet that this one will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Now that the Grass Cat Pokemon is out of the bag, hopefully Niantic won’t keep us waiting long for full details.

shiny sprigatito in pokemon scarlet and violet

Shiny Sprigatito and its evolutions aren’t too distinct from their normal colorations. The fur that covers Shiny Sprigatito’s body is a slightly lighter green than usual, while its dark highlights have been swapped out for a darker shade. The biggest difference is in their eyes; Sprigatito, Floragato, and Meowscarada all normally have pink eyes, but their Shinies have purple ones. The flowers that Floragato and Meowscarada hold also swap the pink for purple. All in all, these changes aren’t too significant, but Shiny Sprigatito is still worth seeking out for fans.

Assuming that this leak is legitimate and Sprigatito really is the highlighted Community Day Pokemon for January, that probably means we can assume Fuecoco and Quaxly will be highlighted in later 2025 events. Niantic has a tendency to give all of a region’s starting Pokemon the Community Day treatment in a single year. In 2024, there were Community Day events focused on the Alolan starters (Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio), while 2023 saw a focus on the Kalos starters (Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie). Niantic has largely gone in order by each generation’s release schedule, but it seems like the company is skipping over Galar for now, since Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble were just added to Pokemon Go a few months ago.

While Niantic has not officially released this teaser for Pokemon Go Community Day just yet, the company has revealed a video teasing a different Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet. It appears the Fairy-type Pokemon Fidough will be coming to the game at some point in the near future. Full details have not been revealed just yet, but it’s probably safe to assume we won’t see Fidough added until sometime in January.

[H/T: ResetEra]