Pokemon Go Announces July Plans, Including 5th Anniversary Event and Deoxys Raids

✖

Pokemon Go has announced some of its July 2021 plans, which includes a 5th Anniversary event and the return of Deoxys to raids. With the start of a new month comes the announcement of new Pokemon Go events, raid rotations, and other bonuses. In July, Pokemon Go players can look forward to an anniversary celebration for Pokemon Go's fifth anniversary, a GO Battle Night event, and the return of a global Pokemon Go Fest. While details about Pokemon Go Fest (a two-day paid event) have already been announced, this is the first we've heard about additional 5th anniversary plans. No other details were announced about the anniversary event other than that it will run from July 6th through July 15th. Expect Pokemon Go to follow up either later this week or very early next week.

The Go Battle Night event will take place on July 11th and will focus on PvP battles. Players will earn three times as much Stardust for winning battles when participating in Go Battle Night. This is the second Go Battle Night of the current Go Battle League season.

Pokemon Go also announced the Research Breakthrough bonuses and Raid rotations for the month of July. Rufflet will be reward for completing a Research Breakthrough this month, providing a rare opportunity to obtain this Pokemon outside of hatching a 12 KM egg. Additionally, Deoxys will return as a 5-Star raid boss from July 1st through July 16th. Deoxys will appear in its Defense Forme during its return to Pokemon Go. Mewtwo will appear from July 16th through July 23rd, and Pokemon Go teased that they would be making more announcements about end-of-month Legendary Pokemon raids.

Mega Houndoom, Mega Gengar, and Mega Charizard X will be cycled into Mega Raids during the month of July. Mega Houndoom will appear from July 1st to July 16th, Mega Gengar will appear from July 16th to July 23rd, and Mega Charizard X will appear from July 23rd to August 6th.

Spotlight Hours for July will include Bulbasaur on July 6th, Charmander on July 13th, Squirtle on July 20th, and Natu on July 27th. The Spotlight Hours will run from 6 PM to 7 PM local time.

More details about the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest event can be found here.