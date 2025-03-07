Pokemon Go Fans Share Compelling Theory for Why Kubfu Can’t Evolve Yet

Pokemon Go recently introduced Kubfu with a new Special Research path for the Might & Mastery season. However, even though the new loading screen shows off its evolved form, Urshifu, Kubfu can’t yet evolve in Pokemon Go. This leaves many players speculating about Niantic’s plans for how and when they will introduce Urshifu to the mobile game. Currently, players can get Kubfu via seasonal Special Research, but there’s no option to evolve it. Based on Kubfu lore from Pokemon Sword and Shield, gamers think they know why.

Players hoping to use Dynamax Urshifu for Max Battles were disappointed to realize that there’s not currently an option to evolve Kubfu. The Dynamax Pokemon can be powered up, but it can’t evolve into Urshifu. At least, not yet. Given the slow rollout of Special Research throughout the season in Pokemon Go, players assume that Urshifu will arrive later in the Might and Mastery Season, which runs through June 3rd.

Gamers are hoping that the delay means Niantic has bigger things cooking for the Urshifu debut this season. Since the introduction of Dynamax, many Sword and Shield fans have wanted to see the game’s Max Soup arrive in Pokemon Go as well. However, thus far the only Dynamax food added is the underwhelming Max Mushroom, which powers up attacks during Max Battles. But given the in-game quest that leads players to Gigantamax their Urshifu, trainers think Max Soup is coming to Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Might Finally Add Max Soup this Season

The theory comes from a Pokemon Go and Sword and Shield fan in the popular The Silph Road subreddit. They share that, since Sword and Shield features a quest to make a special Max Soup to Gigantamax Urshifu, it would be the ideal time for Niantic to add Max Soup to the game. Holding off on letting players evolve Kubfu into Urshifu certainly seems like a tease for something big, after all. And why not make it the Max Soup trainers have been asking for? After underwhelming responses to the Pokemon Go Unova Tour, Niantic certainly could use an easy win.

User @QuietRedditorATX goes on to speculate that it’s unlikely Urshifu will be released via Raids. Given the special research distribution of Kubfu, it would certainly be an odd choice to later make its evolution available via Raids. Some kind of Special Research task to unlock evolution for Kubfu seems more likely. But will it be available for free-to-play gamers?

Already, trainers can get an additional Kubfu if they opt to buy the $8 pass for extra Special Research. Given that Urshifu has two different forms and the research encounters are the only way to get Kubfu, trainers will have to pick one option when they evolve their one and only Kubfu. Unless, of course, they pay up to Niantic to get the additional Research and a second Kubfu to evolve, when the option arrives.

Whether or not Max Soup is on the table, it’s likely Niantic will release the ability to evolve Kubfu this season. After all, they’ve already teased that Urshifu’s two forms are headed our way. Now, it’s just a matter of how and when.

Are you hoping to see Max Soup arrive in Pokemon Go this season? Let us know in the comments below!