Pokemon Go Reveals New Event and Prime Gaming Bundle

A new event has been announced for Pokemon Go. Titled "Noxious Swamp," the event is set to begin on Saturday August 19th at 10 a.m. local time. The event will put a spotlight on both Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon. The Kalos Pokemon Dragalge has both of those types, and players can expect to see Skrelp appearing more frequently in the wild during the event as a result. For the first time ever, Shiny Skrelp will be appearing in Pokemon Go, giving players a chance to get it in a different coloration, alongside Shiny Dragalge. The following Pokemon will also appear more commonly in the wild during the event:

Zubat

Venonat

Tentacool

Dratini

Surskit

Gulpin

Skorupi

Axew

Skrelp

Tyrunt

Noibat



Players can expect the theme to extend to Raids, Field Research task encounters, and free Timed Research. All of these will give players the chance at finding even more Poison and Dragon-types. Additionally, Noxious Swamp will include multiple bonuses, such as double Candy on catches, Team Go Rocket balloons appeaing more frequently, and one additional free Raid Pass each day by spinning Gym Photo Discs. The event will run through Tuesday, August 22nd at 8 p.m. local time, which is also when the free Timed Research will come to an end.

The Noxious Swamp event coincides with the timing of Pokemon Go Fest 2023: New York City. While a global Pokemon Go Fest event will happen later in the month, the Noxious Swamp event seems to have been chosen as it will make some of the Poison and Dragon-type Pokemon available that will be appearing at the in-person event in New York.

In addition to the new event, Pokemon Go has also revealed the latest Prime Gaming bundle, which is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers. Through September 15th, Pokemon Go players can obtain a bundle containing both a Premium Battle Pass and a Silver Pinap Berry. Readers interested in obtaining the bundle can do so right here.

Are you excited to see Shiny Skrelp added to Pokemon Go? Do you plan on participating in this event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!