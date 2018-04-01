Pokemon Go Adds More Legendary Pokemon to Servers

Pokemon Go has added 2D sprites of Latias and Latios to the game’s servers, indicating that they will be the next Legendary Pokemon added to the game.

Late last night, a popular dataminer confirmed that Pokemon Go had added 2D sprites of the two Legendary Pokemon to its server, which is usually a sign that the game is about to add them to the game. While Pokemon Go usually adds 3D sprites, the game currently is using 8-bit graphics as an extended April Fool’s Day prank.

Latios and Latias are popular Dragon/Psychic-type Pokemon that look like a cross between birds and airplanes. The two Pokemon are known as the “Eon duo”, as both Pokemon are categorized as Eon Pokemon in the PokeDex. Latios is geared more towards attacking, while Latias is the better defender. Of course, since Latias can’t be placed in gyms, Latios is the only one of the two likely to make an impact in raids and gym battles.

Latios and Latias will likely be announced as Lugia’s replacement in raids, as Lugia is set to leave Pokemon Go tomorrow afternoon. Since both Pokemon were added to the network, it could me that Pokemon Go will somehow rotate the Pokemon between continents, similar to how the Legendary Beasts rotated between continents last fall.

One other question remaining is whether Latios and Latias will appear as rewards for completing Field Research tasks. Pokemon Go confirmed that players can potentially score Legendary Pokemon encounters for completing at least one Field Research task on seven different days, but we don’t know which Pokemon will appear outside of Moltres.

Of course, this is all speculation due to the lack of an announcement on Pokemon Go‘s part. Since Pokemon Go enjoys their April Fool’s Day pranks (the game also unexpectedly added Shiny Murkrow to the game and flooded many areas with Murkrow spawns), it’s possible that this is just a Pokemon Go prank created just for the game’s most dedicated fans.

We should find out more about Latios and Latias either today or tomorrow. Stay tuned for more information!

