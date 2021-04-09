Pokemon Go Leak Reveals New Look at Upcoming Gen 6 Pokemon and Mega Evolutions

✖

It seems Pokemon Go players can expect to see a lot more creatures from the sixth Pokemon generation in the near future. The PokeMiners Twitter account has shared new image assets that have been datamined from the game. These images include a number of Pokemon that first appeared in the Kalos region, including Sylveon, Hawlucha, Dedenne, and more. In addition to the regular versions of each Pokemon, Shiny versions can be seen in the assets as well. It's unclear exactly when Niantic will bring these Pokemon to the mobile game, but players can likely expect to see them sooner, rather than later!

The image assets from PokeMiners can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We are still working through the assets, but one thing we can now report on is the Unity version in 205 has been updated! So far, we were able to get a few new goodies. These are all the new Gen 6 mons currently added with 2D sprites as of 205's update! pic.twitter.com/jDRccAGYDE — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 7, 2021

Pokemon X and Y added 72 new creatures to the Pokedex, but it also added the concept of Mega Evolutions, as well. These designs are temporary evolutions that offer stronger versions of popular Pokemon. Pokemon Go has brought in several Mega Evolutions of late, but it seems players can expect to see even more from X and Y and Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire in the coming months. The PokeMiners Twitter account shared images of the following Mega Evolutions: Mega Khangaskhan, Mega Pinsir, Mega Mewtwo X/Y, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Sableye, Mega Mawile, Mega Sharpedo, Mega Banette, and Mega Rayquaza. Image assets for those Mega Evolutions can be found right here.

Pokemon Go has a tendency to slowly roll out new Pokemon, so it's impossible to say exactly when these new creatures will become available in the game. Of course, there are only so many Pokemon that can be added, and the mobile game will have to take its time to make sure it doesn't catch up to the current generations too quickly. As such, it might be better if Niantic takes its time!

Are you excited to see these Gen VI creatures added to Pokemon Go? Which Kalos Pokemon are you most looking forward to catching? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!