‘Pokemon Go’ Announces Legendary Lunch Hour Event

Pokemon Go is encouraging players to get out during their lunch break and battle a Legendary Pokemon.

Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced a new “Legendary Lunch Hour” mini-event, in which an increased number of raids will appear between 12 PM and 1 PM local time. The idea behind the event is that players will take advantage of their lunch breaks to go out and participate in one or more Raids, especially if they know where and when the Raid will take place.

Starting on March 13, we’ll be trying out an event called Legendary Lunch Hour! Trainers on the go can soon enjoy an increased number of raids from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Learn more: https://t.co/kT5a3mfAG4 pic.twitter.com/P7xNNVOPfd — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 7, 2019

The event is a solid idea, especially for casual players who don’t participate in raids regularly. Most raids require more than one trainer to complete, but it can be difficult to spontaneously find a group of players at the same spot at the same time who will work together to take down a Raid Boss. Of course, we’ll note that the announcement doesn’t guarantee that every gym will have a Raid at it, nor does it say which Raid Boss will appear despite its name. More powerful Pokemon like the Legendary Pokemon Dialga might be a good draw for the event, but most players won’t want to battle some of the Level 3 or Level 4 Raid Bosses currently in the game.

The first Legendary Lunch Hour raid will take place on March 13th between 12 PM and 1 PM local time.

