Pokemon Go’s Lucky Pokemon Can Be Obtained Via Trading

Pokemon Go have finally revealed details about their new Lucky Pokemon, which can be obtained via trading.

Earlier this week, ComicBook.com reported that Pokemon Go planned to add a new type of Pokemon called “Lucky Pokemon” that could be leveled up using a reduced amount of Stardust. While dataminers had discovered the new Pokemon in the game’s code, they were unable to determine how players could obtain these special Pokemon.

Yesterday, Pokemon Go revealed that players could only obtain Lucky Pokemon via trading. With each trade made, there’s a chance that both Pokemon will become “Lucky” and receive the discounted Stardust bonus. The longer a Pokemon has been in a player’s storage (i.e., the longer a player has had that Pokemon), the greater its chances of becoming Lucky once its traded.

According to the game’s code, Lucky Pokemon can be powered up at 50% of their usual Stardust cost.

It seems that Lucky Pokemon are meant to incentivize players for trading. As the majority of players have most (if not all) of the non-Regional Pokemon in their collection, there wasn’t much of a reason for many players to trade, especially as the Pokemon could randomly be assigned new IVs that might negatively affect their CP and other stats. However, by giving players a shot to obtain Lucky Pokemon, Pokemon Go will likely see a major influx in trading.

Players shouldn’t start trading away all of their old Pokemon just yet. Pokemon Go clarified that they won’t be implimenting Lucky Pokemon until the new update is fully rolled out to all fans. That annoyed more than a few players who had already started trading en masse in hopes of triggering a Lucky Pokemon.

Attention, Trainers! Lucky Pokémon are not currently available. After Pokémon GO has been updated for all users, this feature will be enabled. We appreciate your patience. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 24, 2018

The new update also gives out XP for sending gifts to players and adds Stardust as a potential “item” players can receive from trainers.

The new Pokemon Go update is currently available on the Apple and Google Play App Stores. Lucky Pokemon are expected to be added sometime this week.

