Pokemon Go Reveals May Community Day Classic Details

In the month of May, Pokemon Go players have two Community Day events to look forward to. This Sunday will see Pawmi take the spotlight in the first one, and Niantic has wasted no time revealing the second. On Saturday, March 24th, there will be a Community Day Classic event, which will feature Machop. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, and players can expect to see the Fighting-type appearing much more frequently in the wild. As is always the case, players will have an increased chance of encountering the Shiny version during that window.

For those that have never obtained a Shiny Machop, or its evolved forms, this should be the perfect opportunity! However, Shiny Machop isn’t much to write home about. Like many of the Shiny variants from the original Pokemon generation, Shiny Machop’s differences aren’t too profound. Rather than having the traditional blue body, Shiny Machop’s coloration is closer to an olive green. That color pattern does get a little better as Machop evolves, though. Machoke keeps the green, and its normal red accents (including its eyes) take on a blue color. Machamp’s green gets a little deeper, but it loses any of the blue seen in Machoke.

shiny machop as it appears in pokemon go

Shiny hunting is always the big highlight of any Pokemon Go Community Day event, but there will be other bonuses to look forward to. Machamp will have the Featured Attack Payback, which has a power of 110 in Trainer Battles and 95 in Gyms and Raids. Players will also get triple Stardust on Catches, and Incense or Lures used during the event will last for three hours. Field Research rewards will include more Machop encounters, and players might even find one with a Special Background themed around the Might & Mastery season. Players can also get that Machop with the Special Background through Timed Research.

This event will mark the final Community Day in the current season of Pokemon Go. Niantic released a schedule for the season all the way back in February, and this is the final Community Day that appears on the list. That means we can likely expect another roadmap in the coming weeks, as well as details about the next theme following Might & Mastery. While Machop has the last Community Day for this season, players can also look forward to one last event after; a Max Battle Day will take place on Sunday, March 25th. Appropriately enough, that event will see the debut of Gigantamax Machamp.

Hopefully the next season of Pokemon Go will have much to enjoy! We know things will start on a high note, as Pokemon Go Fest 2025 will take place in the month of June. This year’s event will allow players to catch the Mythical Pokemon Volcanion for the first time ever in Pokemon Go.

