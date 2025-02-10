Pokemon Go Reveals Spring 2025 Season’s Community Day Schedule

Over the weekend, Pokemon Go players got to participate in a Community Day event centered around Karrablast and Shelmet. That event marked the final Community Day for the current Duel Destiny season. Thankfully, Niantic has wasted no time revealing details about things to come. While we don’t know what to expect just yet following Duel Destiny, Niantic has released a schedule detailing all of the Community Day events coming up in March, April, and May. As is usually the case, we know the dates these events will take place, but not which Pokemon will be featured. Players should keep in mind the following dates:

Saturday, March 8th

Saturday, March 22nd (Community Day Classic)

Sunday, April 27th

Sunday, May 11th

Saturday, May 24th (Community Day Classic)

With just over a month to go until that first Community Day, we’ll probably have to wait until a little bit closer to the date before we find out which Pokemon will take the spotlight. It’s possible one of these days could feature either Fuecoco or Quaxly. Sprigatito was given the focus in January’s Community Day, and Niantic tends to feature all of a region’s starters in a calendar year. That means between March and November, we can expect to see the other two Paldea starters. However, it’s possible we could be kept waiting for the next one in summer, and the final one in the fall.

Sprigatito got a community day in january, which means fuecoco and quaxly will in 2025

In addition to these 5 dates, Niantic has also revealed several other dates for Pokemon Go fans to keep in mind. The dates include things like Max Battle events, Raid Days, and more. Similar to Community Days, Niantic isn’t offering any specific details like the time or Pokemon that will be featured. The schedule can be found below:

Saturday and Sunday, March 8th–9th (Max Battle Weekend)

Sunday, March 16th (Catch Mastery)

Sunday, March 23rd (Raid Day)

Saturday, March 29th (Research Day)

Saturday, April 5th (Raid Day)

Sunday, April 6th (Hatch Day)

Sunday, April 13th (Raid Day)

Saturday, April 19th (Max Battle Day)

Saturday, May 3rd (Raid Day)

Saturday, May 17th (Shadow Raid Day)

Sunday, May 25th (Max Battle Day)

While there are no more Pokemon Go Community Day events left in the current season, there are still big things to come before Duel Destiny wraps up. The Beloved Buddies event kicks off on Tuesday, February 11th. That event will see the arrival of Dhelmise, and will increase Shiny encounter odds for 3 different Pokemon. The end of February will also see Pokemon Go Tour: Unova, which will put a focus on content that first appeared in Pokemon Black and White and their numbered sequels. Most notably, the event will see the arrival of new Fusions for the Legendary Pokemon Kyurem.

