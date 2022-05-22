Pokemon Go Teases Mega Evolution Coming to PvP Battles Soon

✖

Pokemon Go's competitive PvP could soon seen a major shakeup, as the game's makers have teased the introduction of Mega Evolution to battles for the first time. Earlier today, Pokemon Go posted on social media that even more "Mega Evolution surprises" were coming to the game in the near future. The social media post included a brief video that showed a Mega Kangaskhan facing off against a Blastoise on a standard battlefield, seemingly hinting that Mega Evolved Pokemon would be added to PvP play in the near future.

More Mega Evolution surprises are coming your way... #GOBattle 🥊 pic.twitter.com/G6mn9IE0T4 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 22, 2022

Currently, Mega Evolved Pokemon can only be used in raids, where they provide all Pokemon with the same typing with a boost to their attack strength. Adding Mega Evolution to traditional PvP would significantly change the game's competitive scene, especially as Mega Evolved Pokemon are among the strongest Pokemon in both Pokemon Go and main series Pokemon games. The change would mostly impact the game's Master League, with several Mega Evolved Pokemon becoming the top of their respective types. Ultra League has much less viability, with only Altaria becoming more significant when Mega Evolved.

It remains to be seen if this is a permanent change to the Go Battle League format, or if this will be a limited time competition. It's also possible that Pokemon Go will adjust its leagues so that tiers have formats that do and don't allow Mega Evolutions.

Pokemon Go has recently overhauled its Mega Evolution system, aiming to make the mechanic more used within the game. It has drastically reduced the use of Mega Energy, a resource needed to Mega Evolve a Pokemon, and made it easier to collect by making most raids easier.

Expect to hear more news soon about this new addition to Pokemon Go.