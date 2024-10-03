Pokemon Go Adding Mega Mawile in New Raid Day Event

A new Raid Day event has been announced for Pokemon Go. Niantic has revealed that Mega Mawile will be added to the game on Saturday, October 12th. Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time, players can expect to see the Steel/Fairy-type appearing in Mega Raids. Players will also have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Mawile! Pokemon Go will be increasing the number of Remote Raids players can participate in during the event; starting October 11th at 5 p.m. PT and running through October 12th at 8 p.m. PT, the cap will be extended to 20.

Mawile was first introduced in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, and its Mega Evolution was added in Pokemon X and Y, as part of the first batch of Mega Evolutions. As such, it's somewhat surprising that it took this long for Mega Mawile to make its debut in Pokemon Go, but there are still quite a few that have yet to appear in the mobile game. The Mega Evolutions for popular Pokemon like Metagross, Gallade, and Sharpedo remain unavailable, but that will likely change at some point in the future!

What Does Shiny Mawile Look Like?

The Shiny version of Mawile isn't much to write home about. The giant jaws on Mawile get a pink shade to them, as do the rest of the black parts on the Pokemon. Meanwhile, its yellow body gets a lighter shade. However, these color changes become a lot more pronounced when Mawile Mega Evolves. The jaws on Mega Mawile take on a more pronounced pink, and the yellow takes on more of a gold color. If you've already found a Shiny Mawile in Pokemon Go, that might be the one you want to Mega Evolve! An image of Shiny Mawile from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

(Photo: Pokemon)

Mega Mawile is not the only Pokemon with a Shiny that gets better when it Mega Evolves. Gengar is similar in that regard; the Ghost-type has a weak Shiny that barely looks different from its normal coloration, but when it Mega Evolves, it takes on a bright white.

