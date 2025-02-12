Pokemon Go Announces MLB Collaboration

Pokemon Go has announced a collaboration with Major League Baseball, which will begin on opening day. As a result of the new collaboration, players can expect to see officially branded PokeStops and Routes at various ballparks throughout the league. In total, at least 13 different teams will have theme nights during the 2025 season, and attendees will be getting in-game bonuses from Pokemon Go. These will include avatar items in the form of baseball hats representing the home team, Special Timed Research, and a Pikachu that will be catchable with a special background. The following event dates have been announced:

Cleveland Guardians – Friday, May 9th, 2025

Seattle Mariners – Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025

Miami Marlins – Friday, July 18th, 2025

Milwaukee Brewers – Friday, July 25th, 2025

San Diego Padres – Monday, July 28th, 2025

Arizona Diamondbacks – Sunday, August 10th, 2025

Chicago White Sox – Monday, August 11th, 2025

Baltimore Orioles – Wednesday, August 13th, 2025

New York Mets – Monday, August 25th, 2025

Boston Red Sox – Friday, August 29th, 2025

San Francisco Giants – Friday, August 29th, 2025

Minnesota Twins – Sunday, August 31st, 2025

Texas Rangers – Sunday, September 7th, 2025

baseball fans can expect to see sponsored pokestops at parks throughout the league

While PokeStops and Routes are already a common sight at ballparks throughout the U.S. and Canada, the partnership between Pokemon Go and the MLB will see officially branded ones added to the game. This could lead to some improved locations, and possibly some better PokeStop images. The partnership between MLB and Pokemon Go will last for at least 3 seasons, so it will be interesting to see how the collaboration evolves over time. Hopefully it will mean a lot more teams offering theme nights, so more players get a chance to experience the collaboration. In a press release, Pokemon Go head of business development Sarah Gilarsky talked about Niantic’s vision for the collaboration.

“We’re delighted to partner with MLB to help make playing Pokemon GO even more fun and engaging at ballparks across the country,” said Gilarsky. ” This unique integration of digital Pokemon GO gameplay and the physical experience of enjoying a game together at an MLB ballpark is a wonderful way for friends and families to connect and share their passions for Pokemon and baseball.”

Since the game’s debut in 2016, Niantic has established partnerships with several other companies, allowing for sponsored PokeStops and promotions. Most recently, the company partnered with McDonald’s to offer new PokeStops and Gym locations, as well as Lure Modules and Raids that are active during specific times. While some businesses are less enthused about people visiting to play Pokemon Go, making content accessible in these locations will no doubt attract visitors that might not go there otherwise. That’s good for the MLB and McDonald’s, and it’s easy to see the benefit to Pokemon Go, as well.

