Pokemon Go Announces MLB Collaboration

Pokemon Go has announced a collaboration with Major League Baseball, which will begin on opening day. As a result of the new collaboration, players can expect to see officially branded PokeStops and Routes at various ballparks throughout the league. In total, at least 13 different teams will have theme nights during the 2025 season, and attendees will be getting in-game bonuses from Pokemon Go. These will include avatar items in the form of baseball hats representing the home team, Special Timed Research, and a Pikachu that will be catchable with a special background. The following event dates have been announced:
Videos by ComicBook.com
- Cleveland Guardians – Friday, May 9th, 2025
- Seattle Mariners – Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025
- Miami Marlins – Friday, July 18th, 2025
- Milwaukee Brewers – Friday, July 25th, 2025
- San Diego Padres – Monday, July 28th, 2025
- Arizona Diamondbacks – Sunday, August 10th, 2025
- Chicago White Sox – Monday, August 11th, 2025
- Baltimore Orioles – Wednesday, August 13th, 2025
- New York Mets – Monday, August 25th, 2025
- Boston Red Sox – Friday, August 29th, 2025
- San Francisco Giants – Friday, August 29th, 2025
- Minnesota Twins – Sunday, August 31st, 2025
- Texas Rangers – Sunday, September 7th, 2025
While PokeStops and Routes are already a common sight at ballparks throughout the U.S. and Canada, the partnership between Pokemon Go and the MLB will see officially branded ones added to the game. This could lead to some improved locations, and possibly some better PokeStop images. The partnership between MLB and Pokemon Go will last for at least 3 seasons, so it will be interesting to see how the collaboration evolves over time. Hopefully it will mean a lot more teams offering theme nights, so more players get a chance to experience the collaboration. In a press release, Pokemon Go head of business development Sarah Gilarsky talked about Niantic’s vision for the collaboration.
“We’re delighted to partner with MLB to help make playing Pokemon GO even more fun and engaging at ballparks across the country,” said Gilarsky. ” This unique integration of digital Pokemon GO gameplay and the physical experience of enjoying a game together at an MLB ballpark is a wonderful way for friends and families to connect and share their passions for Pokemon and baseball.”
RELATED: Pokemon Go’s March Community Day Will Feature Fuecoco
Since the game’s debut in 2016, Niantic has established partnerships with several other companies, allowing for sponsored PokeStops and promotions. Most recently, the company partnered with McDonald’s to offer new PokeStops and Gym locations, as well as Lure Modules and Raids that are active during specific times. While some businesses are less enthused about people visiting to play Pokemon Go, making content accessible in these locations will no doubt attract visitors that might not go there otherwise. That’s good for the MLB and McDonald’s, and it’s easy to see the benefit to Pokemon Go, as well.
Are you planning to check out any of these Pokemon Go theme nights throughout the season? What do you think about these kinds of collaborations? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!