Pokemon Go’s March Community Day Will Feature Fuecoco

Yesterday, Niantic released a full schedule of Community Day events for Pokemon Go‘s next season. Today, the company pulled back the curtain on the first event, which will feature Fuecoco, the Fire-type starter from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This isn’t a huge surprise, as we speculated yesterday that Fuecoco or Quaxly might appear this spring, given the fact that Sprigatito was featured in January. However, this should still be very welcome news to anyone hoping to find a Shiny version to have in Pokemon Go, or to transfer to their copy of Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fuecoco Community Day will take place on Saturday, March 8th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During that three hour period, players can expect to see Fuecoco appearing very frequently in the wild, and all players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny. The Shiny version of Fuecoco isn’t much different from the standard one. The biggest difference is that the Pokemon’s standard red color has been swapped for a light pink. The Pokemon’s black toes are also swapped for brown ones. That color scheme continues with its evolved form Crocalor, but the pink gets significantly darker when it becomes a Skeledirge.

Shiny Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Speaking of that final evolved form, Skeledirge will have a special Featured Attack if players evolve Fuecoco on Community Day or up to a week after. Blast Burn is a Charged Attack, and it has a power of 110 in Trainer Battles, and 120 in Gyms and Raids. For players in search of a good Fire-type in the game, Blast Burn should make Skeledirge quite formidable. Niantic is also updating the moves that Skeledirge can learn, with the move Torch Song being a Charged Attack option starting on Community Day. The move will have a power of 70 in Trainer Battles, and Skeledirge’s Attack will increase by one stage after it’s been used. In Gyms and Raids, the power increases to 100.

Pokemon Go will feature several bonuses throughout Fuecoco Community Day. All Catches will result in triple Stardust, as well as double Candy. Players over Level 31 will also have a doubled chance of getting Candy XL on Catches. Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will last 3 hours. From 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. local time, players will be able to make one extra Special Trade (for a total of two for the day), and all trades will require half the amount of Stardust.

RELATED: New Pokemon Go Event Will Make it Easier to Catch 3 Shiny Pokemon

A special bonus will be offered to all Pokemon Go players that log in for Fuecoco Community Day. Players will receive Timed Research that will last for a week. Similar to other recent Community Day events, this Timed Research will give players a chance to get a Special Seasonal Background. Players will also have an increased chance of getting a Shiny Fuecoco while completing this Timed Research. The Research must be completed by Saturday, March 15th at 10 p.m. local time.

Are you excited for this Pokemon Go Community Day event? Did you get a Shiny Sprigatito in January? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!