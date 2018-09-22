Pokemon Go’s Mystery Pokemon Is Appearing in North and South America

Pokemon Go‘s new mysterious Pokemon is now appearing in North and South America.

Earlier today, players in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia reported seeing a mysterious Pokemon with a hexagonal nut-like head and a tiny amorphous body shortly after the game’s Community Day event ended. This Pokemon has never appeared in any game before, and players have fiercely argued whether it was a deliberate tease of something new, a mistake on Niantic’s part, or something entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While players in North and South America were expecting to see this mystery Pokemon around 5 PM ET today, it is now randomly appearing in their region before the Community Day event. The Pokemon is extremely tiny (smaller than any other Pokemon currently in the game) and will turn into a Ditto when caught.

So what is this Pokemon? Well, we don’t know, but tweets by Niantic employees seem to indicate that it’s a deliberate part of the game and not a random glitch or mistake on Niantic’s part. Its cry seems to match that of Kecleon, and the mystery Pokemon’s assets were labeled as Kecleon in Pokemon Go‘s servers.

However, its assets were also labeled with the number “891,” which lines up with theories that its a never before seen Pokemon. After all, Pokemon Go will have a tie-in to the upcoming Pokemon: Let’s Go games that will allow them to transfer a brand new Pokemon species to those games.

This is probably the biggest mystery we’ve seen in Pokemon Go since players questioned where Ditto was back in summer 2016. It seems that we could have answers soon, but in the meantime, players should keep an eye out for this strange mystery Pokemon.

Whether it’s a strange marketing tactic or bizarre lead in to the addition of Kecleon, this mystery Pokemon has everyone talking. Let us know if you found this Pokemon in the comment section below!