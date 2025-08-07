Pokemon Go Just Added a New Shiny (But It Might Not Be Worth Looking for)

Shiny hunting is a big part of Pokemon Go‘s appeal. When a new Shiny is introduced or made easier to find, it’s a pretty big deal for many players. A new event kicked off this week, and the game has added a Shiny variant that was not previously available in Pokemon Go. The Cozy Companions event is live now through Tuesday, August 12th at 8 p.m. local time. As part of this event, players will now have a chance at finding Shiny Tandemaus in the game. However, players might not want to invest the time required in seeking this one out.

Tandemaus was first introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet back in 2022. Since the launch of those two Nintendo Switch games, Tandemaus has become something of a fan favorite, thanks to its charming design. However, the same cannot be said for the Pokemon’s Shiny version. Players immediately noticed that Shiny Tandemaus is incredibly difficult to spot in the wild when playing the Nintendo Switch games. The key difference comes down to the fur on the two mice; normally, one has a light gray patch that looks like a shirt, while the other has a light gray patch that looks like pants. The Shiny version swaps that to a cream color, and you can only spot the difference if you really squint.

Image courtesy of niantic, the pokemon company

Spotting a Shiny Tandemaus will likely be a little easier in Pokemon Go. Since the Shiny coloration doesn’t appear until the game’s catch screen, it plays out a lot differently than it does in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And if you do encounter a Shiny Tandemaus in the catch screen, you’re going to notice right away once the sparkle happens. However, Pokemon Go fans that didn’t play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are bound to be disappointed if they do happen to find a Shiny Tandemaus. When it comes to Shiny Pokemon, it’s probably one of the weakest color schemes out there, and it doesn’t get any better when it evolves into Maushold.

Players will have an increased chance of encountering Tandemaus during the Cozy Companions event in Pokemon Go; the Pokemon won’t be found in the wild, but it will appear more frequently through Party Play during this event. However, Niantic has not increased the Shiny encounter rate. That’s clearly not a huge loss given how weak the Shiny version is, but it’s worth keeping in mind.

Overall, the Cozy Companions event is probably one of the weaker ones we’ve had in Pokemon Go. On top of adding Shiny Tandemaus, the game has also added Snom and Frosmoth, but they both take a lot of time to obtain. Snom is exclusively available through Egg Hatches, and it takes 400 Candies to evolve it into Frosmoth. That combination has already resulted in a lot of frustration for fans. Thankfully, August has a huge number of in-game events for players to participate in. If Cozy Companions isn’t your thing, you won’t have to wait long to find something else to enjoy in Pokemon Go.

