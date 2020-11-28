Pokemon Go's Nidoran Day is Today
Pokemon Go is holding a special Limited Research event with tons of Nidoran as a reward. From 8 AM to 10 PM local time, Pokemon Go players can participate in a Limited Research event featuring both versions of Nidoran as a reward. The event is similar to past Limited Research events in which players complete rather basic Research quests, with a Nidoran encounter guaranteed as a reward. Each set of 3 Field Research quests rewards 750 XP and some cobination of Poke Balls and Berries. Completing the entire quest will get you 3,000 XP plus 30 Nidoran (Male) candies and 30 Nidoran (Female) candies.
Here's a rundown of what you need to know about the event:
Event Time
The event runs from 8 AM to 10 PM local time today (November 28th) only.
Shiny Pokemon
Both Nidoran (Male) and Nidoran (Female) have Shiny forms available in Pokemon Go. The two versions basically do a palette swap in their Shiny forms - Nidoran (Male) has blue skin, while Nidoran (Female) has pink skin. Keep in mind that Shiny rates are not boosted during the event.
PVP Viability
While neither Nidoking and Nidoqueen are headliners in PvP, Nidoqueen does have a bit of usefulness as a "sweeper" in the Great League. Nidoqueen has a good move pool and can serve as a solid anchor for finishing off an opponent's Pokemon after they've run out of shields. Nidoking, sadly, doesn't have any viability in any PvP format, a result of his more limited moveset and poor typing.
Research Details
Part 1 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 10 Poke Balls750 XP, 750 Stardust
- Transfer 2 Pokemon
- Catch a Pokemon
- Make 2 Nice Throws
Part 2 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, 750 XP
- Catch three Pokemon
- Transfer a Pokemon
- Make a Nice throw
Part 3 - Rewards: 750 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, 750 XP
- Catch two Pokemon
- Make three Nice throws
- Use two Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon
Part 4 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, 750 XP
- Catch three Pokemon
- Make a Nice throw
- Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon
Part 5 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, 750 XP
- Catch a Pokemon
- Transfer two Pokemon
- Make two Great throws
Part 6 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, 750 XP
- Catch four Pokemon
- Transfer two Pokemon
- Make two Great throws
Part 7 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, ten Razz Berries, 750 XP
- Catch two Pokemon
- Use three Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon
- Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon
Part 8 - Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, Nidoran♀ Encounter, 750 XP
- Catch three Pokemon
- Use three Razz Berries while catching Pokemon
- Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon
Part 9 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 750 XP
- Catch two Pokemon
- Transfer a Pokemon
- Make three Nice Curveball throws
Part 10 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, 750 XP
- Catch three Pokemon
- Transfer a Pokemon
- Make two Nice Curveball throws
Part 11 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, 750 XP
- Catch two Pokemon
- Make three Nice throws in a row
- Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon
Part 12 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounter, 750 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 750 XP
- Catch three Pokemon
- Make two Nice throws in a row
- Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon
Part 13 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 750 XP
- Catch two Pokemon
- Make two Curveball throws in a row
- Use two Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon
Part 14 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female Encounters), 750 Stardust, 750 XP
- Catch two Pokemon
- Make two Curveball throws in a row
- Use two Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon
Part 15 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounter, 750 Stardust, 750 XP
- Catch two Pokemon
- Make three Great throws in a row
- Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon
Part 16 - Rewards: 3,000 XP, 25 Nidoran (Female) Candies, 25 Nidoran (Male) Candies
- Catch three Pokemon
- Make two Great throws in a row
- Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon