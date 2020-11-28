Pokemon Go's Nidoran Day is Today

Pokemon Go is holding a special Limited Research event with tons of Nidoran as a reward. From 8 AM to 10 PM local time, Pokemon Go players can participate in a Limited Research event featuring both versions of Nidoran as a reward. The event is similar to past Limited Research events in which players complete rather basic Research quests, with a Nidoran encounter guaranteed as a reward. Each set of 3 Field Research quests rewards 750 XP and some cobination of Poke Balls and Berries. Completing the entire quest will get you 3,000 XP plus 30 Nidoran (Male) candies and 30 Nidoran (Female) candies.

Here's a rundown of what you need to know about the event:

Event Time

The event runs from 8 AM to 10 PM local time today (November 28th) only.

Shiny Pokemon

Both Nidoran (Male) and Nidoran (Female) have Shiny forms available in Pokemon Go. The two versions basically do a palette swap in their Shiny forms - Nidoran (Male) has blue skin, while Nidoran (Female) has pink skin. Keep in mind that Shiny rates are not boosted during the event.

PVP Viability

While neither Nidoking and Nidoqueen are headliners in PvP, Nidoqueen does have a bit of usefulness as a "sweeper" in the Great League. Nidoqueen has a good move pool and can serve as a solid anchor for finishing off an opponent's Pokemon after they've run out of shields. Nidoking, sadly, doesn't have any viability in any PvP format, a result of his more limited moveset and poor typing.

Research Details

Part 1 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 10 Poke Balls750 XP, 750 Stardust

Transfer 2 Pokemon

Catch a Pokemon

Make 2 Nice Throws

Part 2 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, 750 XP

Catch three Pokemon

Transfer a Pokemon

Make a Nice throw

Part 3 - Rewards: 750 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries, 750 XP

Catch two Pokemon

Make three Nice throws

Use two Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon

Part 4 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, 750 XP

Catch three Pokemon

Make a Nice throw

Use three Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon

Part 5 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls, 750 XP

Catch a Pokemon

Transfer two Pokemon

Make two Great throws

Part 6 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries, 750 XP

Catch four Pokemon

Transfer two Pokemon

Make two Great throws

Part 7 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, ten Razz Berries, 750 XP

Catch two Pokemon

Use three Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon

Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon

Part 8 - Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, Nidoran♀ Encounter, 750 XP

Catch three Pokemon

Use three Razz Berries while catching Pokemon

Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon

Part 9 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Catch two Pokemon

Transfer a Pokemon

Make three Nice Curveball throws

Part 10 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, 750 XP

Catch three Pokemon

Transfer a Pokemon

Make two Nice Curveball throws

Part 11 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, 750 XP

Catch two Pokemon

Make three Nice throws in a row

Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon

Part 12 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female) Encounter, 750 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 750 XP

Catch three Pokemon

Make two Nice throws in a row

Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon

Part 13 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounters, 750 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 750 XP

Catch two Pokemon

Make two Curveball throws in a row

Use two Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon

Part 14 - Rewards: Nidoran (Female Encounters), 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Catch two Pokemon

Make two Curveball throws in a row

Use two Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon

Part 15 - Rewards: Nidoran (Male) Encounter, 750 Stardust, 750 XP

Catch two Pokemon

Make three Great throws in a row

Evolve a Poison-type Pokemon

Part 16 - Rewards: 3,000 XP, 25 Nidoran (Female) Candies, 25 Nidoran (Male) Candies