Pokemon Go Oshawott Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go‘s latest Community Day is here, with a focus on the Water-type Starter Pokemon Oshawott. Pokemon Go is hosting its monthly Community Day today starting at 11 AM local time. This month’s Community Day will focus on Oshawott, one of the Starter Pokemon from Pokemon Black and White. While Oshawott and its evolved forms won’t make any waves in Pokemon Go‘s competitive scene, many Pokemon Go players are still excited about getting their hands on a Shiny Oshawott for the first time.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Pokemon Go event.

Oshawott Community Day – Times and Date

Oshawott’s Community Day runs from 11 AM to 5 PM local time on September 19th.

Oshawott Community Day – Exclusive Moves

Any Dewott fully evolved into Samurott will know the Water-type move Hydro Cannon. Hydro Cannon is a relatively low energy charged move that deals 80 damage, and is considered one of the better Water-type moves in the game. Unfortunately, any Water-type Starter Pokemon that has had a Community Day has access to Hydro Cannon, so this move isn’t quite as exciting as it once was.

Additionally, Samurott is also gaining the move Razor Shell to its moveset with today’s Community Day event. Razor Shell is a low energy/low damage Charged Water-type move that comes with a 50% chance to reduce an opponent’s Defense stat. While the possibility of lowering a Defense stat is intriguing, Hydro Cannon is a stronger attack that deals twice as much energy for only 5 more energy.

PvP Usefulness of Samurott in Pokemon Go

The addition of Hydro Cannon to Samurott’s moveset gives the Pokemon some extra viability in Great League and Ultra League play. Pairing the move with Waterfall is your best bet, and adding Megahorn as a second charge move gives players some extra coverage in case they run into Grass-type Pokemon. While there are still better Water-type Pokemon to use in GO Battle League, Samurott can at least keep up and notch some victories against certain popular Pokemon in both lower competitive tiers.

Oshawott Community Day – Other Bonuses

The Oshawott Community Day will also come with a 3X XP bonus, which should help any players trying to level up quickly. Like other Community Days, both Incense and Lures have had their effectiveness increased during the event and will last for three hours.

Like other Community Day events, Oshawott Community Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for Oshawott. Shiny Oshawott has a cream-colored face and a darker blue body and a darker-colored nose than usual. Here’s a close up look of Oshawott’s Shiny form.