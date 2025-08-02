New Pokemon Go Leak Suggests Paradox Pokemon Coming Soon

Since Pokemon Go first released, the arrival of new Pokemon to catch has remained one of the biggest reasons to open the app. Now that the game is slowly catching up to real-time releases of new Pokemon generations, new additions come a bit more slowly than they once did. Even so, there are quite a few Pokemon not yet available in Pokemon Go, giving trainers more to look forward to. Thanks to new info from a recent datamine, it looks like Pokemon Go might be getting some extra exciting new additions in the near future.

Not every event in Pokemon Go features a new debut. But we still get at least a few new Pokemon to hunt for every season. Recently, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s Toedscool joined the game, and Snom will follow suit during the Cozy Companions event on August 6th. But as the current season winds down, many fans are curious to learn what’s coming next. We don’t yet have official confirmation for the theme for the next Pokemon Go season, which should start around September 2nd when Delightful Days ends. But a new leak might shed light on some of the events we could see.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Recently, Pokemon Go dataminers @ThePokemodGroup shared a list of new Pokemon that have reportedly been added to the game’s code. This team has been a pretty reliable source of new info for Pokemon Go in the past. That said, data mines just prove that something exists in the game’s code. It doesn’t necessarily mean that features or content will become public any time soon, or ever. But with a new season and the anniversary of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release on the horizon, these rumored new Pokemon would certainly make sense.

Paradox Pokemon and New Scarlet & Violet Legendaries Could Come to Pokemon Go Soon

The list of new additions shared by The Pokemod Group is quite an unusual one. It contains several of the Paradox Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as the Teal Mask DLC Mythical Pokemon, Pecharunt, and a few Legendaries. Here is the list of Pokemon that reportedly showed up in Pokemon Go‘s code recently:

Walking Wake

Iron Leaves

Dipplin

Poltchageist

Sinistcha

Okidogi

Munkidori

Fezandipiti

Ogerpon

Archaludon

Hydrapple

Goughing Fire

Raging Bolt

Iron Boulder

Iron Crown

Terapagos

Pecharunt

This list includes several Paradox Pokemon from both Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The recent 9th anniversary artwork for Pokemon Go included a few of the Padarox Pokemon, so fans expected we might see them at some point in the next year. But having them already in the code could mean they’re headed our way sooner rather than later. Not every Paradox Pokemon is included in this list, so we might not get all of them at once.

The Paradox Pokemon differ based on whether you play Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet. If these Pokemon are transferable to Pokemon Home, it could be a great opportunity for players to complete their collection without having to play a second version of the game.

Image courtesy of the pokemon company

The addition of beloved fan-favorite Ogerpon is also a big deal. She, and the other Legendary and Mythical Pokemon on the list, will almost surely be part of a special event or research path. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will celebrate its 3-year anniversary on November 18th, so this influx of Pokemon from the games could imply a celebratory event.

Until we get an official announcement about these Pokemon debuts, nothing is confirmed. Plenty of Pokemon have previously been added to the game but not made publicly available, so there are no guarantees. That said, this, along with the Paradox Pokemon in the 9th anniversary artwork, certainly makes it seem like we’re going to be catching Walking Wake and company in Pokemon Go soon enough.