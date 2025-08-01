Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Is About to Give Out a Rare Shiny For Free (And There Could Be More)

The Pokemon Company recently issued a challenge to trainers playing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Shiny Treasures of Ruin event tasked players with defeating the game’s four hidden Legendaries in Tera Raids. If players collectively took these tough bosses down one million times each, a free Shiny Distribution for each Pokemon would be unlocked. Now, players have reached the first milestone, which means Shiny Wo-Chien is headed our way soon.

Encountering Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is typically quite a task. These Pokemon are hidden away behind a quest to unlock the Treasures of Ruin. But during the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event, each of them will appear in Raid Battles. Wo-Chien was the first boss out of the gate, appearing from July 22nd to August 3rd.

Next up, we’ll get the following Tera Raid challenges to unlock Shiny Mystery Gift distributions for each:

Chien-Pao – Sunday, August 3rd at 5 p.m. PT through Sunday, August 17th at 4:59 p.m. PT

Ting-Lu – Sunday, August 17th at 5 p.m. PT through Sunday, August 31st at 4:59 p.m. PT

Chi-Yu – Sunday, August 31st through Sunday, September 14th at 4:59 p.m. PT

Challenge the Shiny Treasures of Ruin – appearing sequentially in 5-star Tera Raid Battles in #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜



Also, mass outbreaks featuring four different Pokémon types will be appearing sequentially throughout various locations ✨

Learn more: https://t.co/UJPc0lgkBd pic.twitter.com/u5ZJXozVAT — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 25, 2025

There are still a couple of days to challenge Wo-Chien in Tera Raids before the calendar switches over. However, the one million battles challenge has already been reached. That means we are officially getting Shiny Wo-Chien as a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet soon.

This Pokemon, along with the other Legendaries listed above, has previously been Shiny locked. That means this Mystery Gift code will be the first-ever time Shiny Wo-Chien has been available in the games. It’s a rare opportunity to snag a Shiny we may not see again for quite some time, so you don’t want to miss it.

How to Get Shiny Wo-Chien in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Mystery Gift code for Shiny Wo-Chien will be distributed on August 8th. So, we’ve got about a week to wait before we’ll be able to add this incredibly rare Shiny to our Pokedex. To make sure you don’t miss the Mystery Gift code, mark your calendar for August 8th.

And while you’re at it, make sure to pencil in some time to defeat the remaining Legends of Ruin in Raids, too. Trainers will need to tackle one million victories against Chien-Pao, Tin-Lu, and Chi-Yu before this event ends if we want to get all four Shinies unlocked.

As far as we know, you do not need to participate in the Tera Raids to be eligible to redeem the Mystery Gift code for Shiny Wo-Chien and the other Legendaries. So even if you missed this first wave of Tera raids, you should be able to get Shiny Wo-Chien when the time comes. No expiration date for the Mystery Gift has been revealed, but it will likely be announced along with the release of the actual Shiny Wo-Chien code next week.

Did you take on Wo-Chien in a Tera Raid this last week? Are you planning to join in with the remaining Treasures of Ruin event raids? Let us know in the comments below!

