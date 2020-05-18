Pokemon Go Players Are Waxing Nostalgic About the Summer of 2016
As the summer months start to approach, many people are feeling a bit nostalgic for simpler times, before the coronavirus pandemic. For many Pokemon Go players, that means the summer of 2016, when the mobile game was first released by Niantic. While Pokemon Go is still quite popular, the game was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon when it first released, as players traveled across the land, searching far and wide for new creatures. Since then, the game has grown in a major way, and The Pokemon Company has even allowed players to transfer Pokemon that have been caught in Go to the main series entries. The game had a massive impact on the Pokemon brand, but an even bigger impact on a whole lot of people.
Simpler times!
Take me back to Summer 2016 when I first downloaded Pokémon go.— Lexus Bree (@Lexbree) May 17, 2020
It's hard to disagree.
Summer 2016 and Pokemon Go was a movement— ☽ 🅟.🅐.🅜.🅔.🅛.🅐☽ (@Thisispamelaa) May 17, 2020
Hopefully sooner, rather than later.
can we go back to summer 2016 where everyone was outside happy playing pokémon go— me (@thelocalsadboy) May 17, 2020
A lot of players have really fond memories of the game's debut.
I miss the summer of 2016 when Pokémon go was big and the weather was super nice so me, my sister and two friends walked a mile daily because of it and the world was a peaceful place thanks to Pokémon go. Now we have a pandemic.— Erki⁷↺ | nsfr (@eternalhobiii) May 17, 2020
It feels like so many players have stories like this.
https://t.co/IgoijwOuH5
That was the summer I had orientation for college and while we were walking around campus all of us (including our tour guide) were playing Pokémon GO https://t.co/IgoijwOuH5— The Disasterous Life of Zuri N. (@ZuriIndigo) May 17, 2020
It's easy to see why so many people are thinking about those times.
remember back in 2016 when pokémon go came out and there were so many articles and jokes abt how we were all finally going outside and spending so much time outside 😺 that sounds like a distant memory now— 🦋⁷ 𖧵 (@filterfairie) May 15, 2020
Pure is a fitting term.
That summer Pokémon Go! Came out was seriously the sweetest and purest time of our lives. Wtf happened— Kav (@kav_jpg) May 18, 2020
Many people never stopped!
With everyone going on about pokemon go summer 2016, maybe we can do that again after quarantine. Everyone just goes out and plays it after a 4 year hiatus.— CaptainNotaMurderer (@capnotamurderer) May 17, 2020
