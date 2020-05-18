Pokemon Go Players Are Waxing Nostalgic About the Summer of 2016

As the summer months start to approach, many people are feeling a bit nostalgic for simpler times, before the coronavirus pandemic. For many Pokemon Go players, that means the summer of 2016, when the mobile game was first released by Niantic. While Pokemon Go is still quite popular, the game was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon when it first released, as players traveled across the land, searching far and wide for new creatures. Since then, the game has grown in a major way, and The Pokemon Company has even allowed players to transfer Pokemon that have been caught in Go to the main series entries. The game had a massive impact on the Pokemon brand, but an even bigger impact on a whole lot of people.

