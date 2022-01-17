Pokemon Go Will Add New Pokemon This Week

Pokemon Go’s upcoming Power Plant event will feature a pair of new Pokemon. Today, Niantic confirmed that Helioptile and its evolved form Helioisk will be available with the launch of the game’s new Power Plant event later this week. As its name suggests, the Power Plant events focuses on Pokemon found in the Power Plants of the Kanto and Kalos regions. In addition to Helioptile, Magnemite, Grimer, Voltorb, Electabuzz, Jolteon, Porygon, and Trubbish will also appear in the wild. Meanwhile, Pikachu, Beldum, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, Scyther, Typhlosion, Mawile, Dewgong, Piloswine, Monferno and Druddigon will all appear in raids during the event. The Power Plant event kicks off January 19th and will run until February 1st.

Perhaps more importantly, the Power Plant event will also lead into a new Team Rocket sub-event. Details about this new Team Rocket event are relatively scarce, but we do know that players can used Charged TMs to remove the charge move Frustration from Shadow Pokemon during it. Shadow Pokemon have higher attack stats than non-Shadow Pokemon but are saddled with the move Frustration by default, so removing that move gives Shadow Pokemon access to attacks that make them much more relevant to competitive play. That event will launch on January 24th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Power Plant marks the end of the “mysterious door” storyline that has dominated Pokemon Go over the last couple of months. The storyline involves the Professor Willow finding a large door with three locks, all of which need to be unlocked to find what’s inside. Because the door involves the “Season of Heritage” that seems to tie into Pokemon Legends: Arceus, many players speculate that Hisuian Pokemon will appear behind the door. The Fairy-type Pokemon Flabebe is another popular guess due to its appearance in the game’s loading screen.

The Power Plant event is the last major event for Pokemon Go this month. Pokemon Go will also host a “Community Day Classic” event this Saturday from 2 PM to 5 PM featuring Bulbasaur, which is essentially a repeat of Bulbasaur’s first Community Day event form back in 2018.