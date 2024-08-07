Pokemon Go Reveals Beldum Community Day Classic Details

This month’s Pokemon Go Community Day is set to take place on August 31st, and will feature Popplio in the spotlight. That’s still a few weeks away, but players have something to celebrate a little bit sooner. A Community Day Classic will take place on Sunday, August 18th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. For those that didn’t get to participate in the original event back in 2018, this should be a great opportunity to find Beldum’s Shiny version. In fact, the Shiny version of Metagross tends to be a favorite among Pokemon fans, so this is very welcome news!

What Does Shiny Beldum Look Like?

Shiny Beldum has a pretty unique coloration compared to the standard version. Rather than the normal metallic blue color, the majority of Shiny Beldum has a light gray color. The small claws found on the bottom of the Pokemon swap the standard light gray for a gold color. As the Pokemon evolves into Metang and Metagross, it maintains this color scheme, with Shiny Metagross having a sleek silver and gold appearance. That look carries over to its Mega Evolution, as well. Metagross might have one of the most popular Shiny variants in the franchise, and is well worth seeking out during this event!

Beldum Community Day Classic Bonuses

In addition to Beldum appearing more frequently in the wild, Pokemon Go players can expect several in-game bonuses throughout the day. There will be themed PokeStop Showcases and Field Research, as well as 1/4 distance on Hatches for Eggs that are put in Incubators during the event. All Lure Modules and Incense used during the event will also last for up to three hours. As is usually the case, Special Research will be available for purchase in the game’s shop for $1.00.

Players that evolve a Metang during the event or up to two hours after will receive a Metagross with the Featured Attack Meteor Mash. Some Featured Attacks are better than others, but this is one that’s definitely worth teaching your Metagross. Meteor Mash is a Steel-type Charged Attack, and it has a power of 100 regardless of whether it gets used in Trainer Battles, Gyms, or Raids.

