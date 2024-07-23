Pokemon Go Reveals Popplio Community Day

Over the last few months, Pokemon Go has given two of the Alolan starters their own Community Day events. Rowlet got the treatment in January, and Litten got the same in March. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a Community Day event based on Sun and Moon‘s Water-type starter, and that wait will come to an end in August. Pokemon Go has officially announced Popplio Community Day, which will take place on Saturday, August 31st from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. The Pokemon will be appearing much more frequently in the wild, and players will have an increased chance of finding a Shiny.

What Does Shiny Popplio Look Like?

Unlike Litten, Shiny Popplio’s color pattern is pretty close to the standard version, with the blue on its body being a slightly darker color. The ruff around Popplio’s neck has also been swapped out, abandoning the normal light blue for a light pink. When it eventually evolves into Primarina, the differences become more pronounced, with the dark blue and light pink staying, and Primarina’s hair taking on more of a gold coloration, rather than light blue. An image of Shiny Popplio from Pokemon Sword and Shield can be found below.

Popplio Community Day Bonuses

Players that evolve Brionne on Popplio Community Day will get a Primarina with the Featured Attack Hydro Cannon. Hydro Cannon is a Charged Attack that has a power of 80 in Trainer Battles and 90 in Gyms and Raids. While that Featured Attack is a Community Day exclusive, Niantic is updating Primarina so that it can learn a new Charged Attack starting that day. The attack in question is Sparkling Aria, and all Primarina will be capable of learning it. The move will have a power of 80 in Trainer Battles and 85 in Gyms and Raids, so it’s nearly as effective as Hydro Cannon.

In addition to that Featured Attack, players can look forward to several bonuses on Popplio Community Day, including both double Candy and triple XP on Catches. Players over level 31 will also have a doubled chance of getting XL Candy. Lure Modules and Incense will both last up to three hours. There will also be Popplio themed Stickers, PokeStop Showcases, and more. Players that miss the event will be able to find Brionne in four-star Raids following the event, and those that successfully complete the Raid locally will find Popplio swarming the Gym for 30 minutes after. Those Popplio will have the same chance of appearing as Shiny. From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. that day, players will be able to make one extra Special Trade, and all trades will require half the normal amount of Stardust.

