Pokemon Go Adds New Shiny Pokemon for Upcoming Safari Zone Event

Pokemon Go players in Taiwan will have the opportunity to be among the first trainers in the world to catch a Shiny Pinsir as part of an upcoming Safari Zone event.

Last weekend, Pokemon Go announced plans to host a Safari Zone event in Tainan, Taiwan from November 1st through November 5th. Safari Zone events are special “live events” featuring boosted spawn rates and other fun events. The event will be centered around the Tainan Metropolitan Park, but players will be able to reap the benefits of the event from anywhere in the city.

As with past Safari Zone events, the November event will have several exclusive Pokemon and a new Shiny Pokemon that debuts during the event. Attendees who go to the Safari Zone event will have opportunities to catch Relicanth (a regional-exclusive Pokemon not usually found in Taiwan) and Unown. A promo image for the event suggested that the Dragon-Type Pokemon Bagon will also have a boosted spawn rate at the event.

In addition, Pokemon Go also announced that players could catch Shiny versions of Pinsir at the event. Shiny Pokemon have alternate colorations than normal Pokemon and are usually quite rare. Shiny Pinsir has a blue shell instead of its usual brown exterior.

While Shiny Pinsir will appear around the world for all trainers, the Safari Zone event will likely have a significantly higher appearance rate.

The Safari Zone events have been a great success for Pokemon Go this year. Two of the game’s three live events this summer were branded as Safari Zone events, and even had in-game tie-ins for players who couldn’t attend.and the game has boasted massive attendance for each of their events.

The Taiwan Safari Zone event will be open to all trainers and is a free event. Players simply need to head to Tainan to enjoy the festivities. Let us know if you plan on attending in the comment section below!