Pokemon Go Adds Shiny Ralts for Community Day

Players will have the opportunity to capture the Shiny version of Ralts during Pokemon Go’s Community Day event today. Players have confirmed that Shiny Ralts was added to the game as part of today’s three hour event, which will take place between 4 PM and 7 PM local time. Community Day is a monthly event in which a specific Pokemon species appears in mass quantities. This month’s species is Ralts – a Psychic/Fairy-type Pokemon that evolves into both Gardevoir and Gallade. Players that evolve Ralts into one of his final forms will learn the exclusive move Sychronoise…provided that they’re not Shadow Pokémon

Shiny Pokemon have variant coloration than their normal counterparts and are usually quite rare. Community Day is a unique opportunity to catch one of these rare Pokemon as their appearance rate is boosted during the event. As the chosen Community Day Pokemon spawns frequently during the event, it’s not uncommon to encounter multiple Shiny Pokemon during the event.

If you want to grab one of these usually rare Pokemon, you should find an area with lots of PokeStops that is frequented by other Pokemon Go players. Players usually add lures to PokeStops during Community Day events, so you’ll likely have even more opportunity to encounter Ralts (and its Shiny variant) at the event.

Other perks during today’s Community Day includes decreased distance to egg hatches, and increased length for Lures. Players can also battle Rayquaza and Ralts in raids, and fight Team Rocket grunts who use Shadow Ralts in battles.

Players can participate in today’s Community Day event between 4 PM to 7 PM.