‘Pokemon Go’ Adds Shiny Swinub for February Community Day

February’s Community Day is here, and that means it’s time to catch another Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Each month, Pokemon Go holds a Community Day mini-event, which offers players a chance to capture tons of a specific species of Pokemon, along with other bonuses. Today’s featured Pokemon is Swinub, a little pig-like Pokemon with a thick coat of fur. As is tradition, Pokemon Go has also added the Shiny variant of Swinub, giving players even more incentive to participate in the event.

Shiny Pokemon are alternate-colored versions of Pokemon and are usually quite rare. A Shiny Swinub has pale greenish-blue fur instead of light brown fur. Shiny Pokemon are also recognizable by a sparkle animation that appears around it when it first appears on the encounter screen.

Since shiny rates are boosted during Community Day, your best bet at finding one is to simply head to a park or mall that typically has lots of Pokemon spawns and Poke Stops. These high traffic areas will have lots of Swinub during the Community Day event, so just keep catching Swinub until a Shiny one appears.

Other perks during the event includes the chance to obtain 10 Sinnoh Stones that can be used to evolve Swinub’s evolved form Piloswine into Mamoswine. Players can obtain five Sinnoh Stones from battling other players and five Sinnoh Stones from training with Gym Leaders. These Sinnoh Stones can be obtained before the event, so players don’t need to worry about trainer battles cutting into their valuable Shiny hunting time. Players will also get three times as much Stardust when they capture Pokemon during the event.

Times for Community Day are as follows:

Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa: 10 AM to 1 PM GST (February 16th)

North and South America: 11 AM to 2 PM PST (February 16th)

Asia-Pacific: 12 PM to 3 PM JST (February 17th).