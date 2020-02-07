Pokemon Go’s Sinnoh Event is Live

Pokemon Go‘s newest event is live. Starting at 8 AM local time, Pokemon Go players can find more Pokemon originally seen in the Sinnoh region in the wild, in raids, and in 7 KM eggs that come from gifts. The Sinnoh region was originally featured in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and is notable for its mix of Baby Pokemon and new evolutions from existing Pokemon. Pokemon appearing more often in the wild include the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Starter Pokemon Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup, Hippopatus, Snover, Gible, and Bronzor.

While not necessarily the most exciting of events, the Sinnoh Region Celebration does offer players a solid chance of grabbing Riolu and Gible, two “Gen 4” Pokemon that are remarkably scarce in Pokemon Go. Both Pokemon can be hatched from 7 KM eggs, and Gible can also be found in the wild. Both Pokemon also have Shiny forms available.

Other Pokemon hatching from 7 KM eggs during the event include:

Bonsly

Bronzor

Buizel

Budew

Cherubi

Chingling

Combee

Happiny

Hippopotas

Mantyke

Munchlax

Shinx

Players can also stockpile Sinnoh Stones by completing special Field Research tasks. Completing a “Hatch 5 Eggs” task will grab players the special evolutionary item, which is needed to evolve certain Pokemon.

The new Pokemon Go event will only last over the weekend, with an end time scheduled for 10 PM on Monday. That means that you’ll only have a few days to grab those 7 KM eggs and frantically search for a Gible to add to your collection.

Let us know about your Pokemon Go luck in the comment section, or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to chat all things Pokemon.